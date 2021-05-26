Cancel
Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates Is Ready To Help Patients Achieve Spring Ready Feet

By Molly Walsh
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the winter chill melts into sunny skies and as boot weather transitions into sandal weather, Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates (FASA) is equipped with a wellness team that is ready to help patients achieve spring-ready feet. Throughout the South Sound, several FASA locations provide both surgical and noninvasive podiatry services for injuries and ailments of the foot, ankle and toes. Using a multi-step approach, FASA treats a wide range of chronic foot conditions, including fungal infections of the toenail.

