What The SMB Loan 'Lunchtime Rush' Signals For Bankers
Financial institutions (FIs) have historically viewed small businesses as a less profitable part of their own business, not necessarily worth troves of time, investment and innovation. Competitive pressures from the B2B FinTech ecosystem are beginning to shift that mindset, but for banks, a lack of resources to dig deep into small business customers' needs — and the technologies that can meet them — remains a tall hurdle to a better business banking experience. Increasingly, these FIs are turning to FinTech partners to identify and fill those service gaps.www.pymnts.com