Douugh On Using AI To Power Smooth Onboarding And Verification For Digital-First Customers

By PYMNTS
Posted by 
pymnts
pymnts
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Online security became a higher priority for consumers and financial institutions (FIs) as digital banking, shopping and payments surged last year. Consumers have begun to prefer invisible security methods, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled tools or those based on physical traits or behaviors that allow them to verify their identities remotely. A recent report found that 74 percent of consumers now believe biometric methods offer the most robust security, for example, while 66 percent favor behavioral analytics measures that require no consumer effort or input.

IN THIS ARTICLE
