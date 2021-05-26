Douugh On Using AI To Power Smooth Onboarding And Verification For Digital-First Customers

Generation Z consumers are well-known as tastemakers when it comes to pop culture, music and fashion, and their influence is quickly expanding to the financial industry as many begin to seek out banks for the first time. Most of these consumers prefer to bank with financial institutions (FIs) that have physical locations, but 37.5 percent said they would prefer to use digital-only banks for their financial needs. Several factors have shaped Gen Z consumers’ expectations, including their digital immersion since birth and the fact that they have come of age during an unprecedented digital banking surge.