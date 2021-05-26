University Of Scranton Fails To Recognize Conservative Student Club

Student government at the University of Scranton refuses to recognize a conservative student group on campus.

A national organization defending rights of college students wrote to university administration this week, demanding the school “respect its students’ ability to hold viewpoints that members of the student government may deem unpopular.”

This fall, students wanted to form a university chapter of Turning Point USA, a conservative organization founded by Charlie Kirk, a face of the national campus conservative movement. The university gives student government the authority to decide what student groups can form on campus.

“Then the administration stood by when student government members abused that authority to deny recognition to a prospective conservative student group because of their political beliefs,” according to Foundation for Individual Rights in Education.

Turning Point’s mission is to “educate students about the importance of fiscal responsibility, free markets and limited government,” according to its website. The students had recruited 37 prospective members for the chapter, hoping to host speakers and discussions and participate in community service. At an initial meeting, the students said they found a “nice environment to express their political views,” said freshman Noah Kraft, from Schuylkill County.

“As a club, everyone is really frustrated. We just want to do whatever we can to get the club started peacefully. It’s unfortunate it has to be a battle,” Kraft said. “Throughout the entire country, the outrage culture is growing. Anything related to the president or conservative viewpoints is very likely to be attacked, which is unfortunate.”

After fielding questions from student government members for three hours, the student applicants were told on Oct. 4 that the student government approved the chapter as a registered student organization. But later, following a third closed-door meeting, student government told the applicants the group did not have enough votes for recognition. The chapter had won a majority vote, but needed approval from two-thirds of the student government, according to FIRE.

“It is irrelevant whether the threshold vote required is a simple or a two-thirds majority,” FIRE attorney Katlyn Patton wrote in a letter to the university administration. “The two-thirds majority requirement simply allows a smaller faction to refuse rights based on viewpoint. In either event, the result is impermissible at an institution that promises its students freedom of expression.”

Although Scranton is a private university and is not bound by the First Amendment, it is both morally and contractually bound to honor the explicit promises of freedom of expression it makes to its students, according to FIRE. The university’s “Statement of Philosophy” states that “freedom of thought, freedom of expression, and freedom of the individual must be preserved.”

In a statement from the University of Scranton today, officials reiterated part of its mission statement: “The University of Scranton is ‘dedicated to the freedom of inquiry and personal development fundamental to the growth in wisdom and integrity of all who share its life.’”

The university’s student government constitution and bylaws call for the student senate to recommend student organizations for charter if that organization receives a two-thirds majority vote of the students present at the student senate meeting.

“The proposal to establish a Scranton chapter of Turning Point USA did not receive the required two-thirds majority vote and, as a result, was not chartered as a club,” the statement read.

Contact the writer: shofius@timesshamrock.com; 570-348-9133; @hofiushallTT on Twitter