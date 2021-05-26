Sleater-Kinney share new song “High In The Grass,” discuss new LP in a new interview

Iconic indie label Kill Rock Stars is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and part of that is a covers singles series where they invite bands to interpret songs from the KRS catalog. The new installment of that is from Deerhoof, who have released an EP called Deerhoof Sandwich which is out now. In this sandwich, Deerhoof are the bread and the filling, as the EP opens with the band covering Sleater-Kinney's "Don't Talk Like" and finishes with a cover of LiLiPUT's "Hitch-hike." In between, there are Deerhoof covers by Wilco's Nels Cline (featuring Yuka Honda & Ches Smith), Shutups, Shaylee (ft Kynwyn Sterling) and Death Cab for Cutie's Dave Depper.