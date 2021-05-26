Cancel
Sleater-Kinney share new song “High In The Grass,” discuss new LP in a new interview

By Andrew Sacher
Cover picture for the articleSleater-Kinney have shared the second single off Path of Wellness, the first album they made since the departure of drummer Janet Weiss (pre-order it on black opaque vinyl in our shop). The new song is called "High In The Grass" and it's a little denser and heavier and louder than the first single. It's also unmistakably a Sleater-Kinney song, with no lack of the band's trademark riffage and hooks. Watch the Kelly Sears-directed video below.

