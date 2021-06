After more than 20 years of working nights in the ICU ward of a provincial Argentinian hospital, Marcos (Carlos Portaluppi) has cared for patients in severe stages of illness. Marcos is hardworking, he hasn’t taken a vacation day in years, and he is highly compassionate. He will fight for the lives of his patients even after the doctors have given up. However, when their condition shows no hope of improving, Marcos helps them reach their last moment quickly. Marcos is content to continue with his meager living that consists of a rundown studio apartment and cans of peas for possibly every meal while focusing on his patient. His well-worn routine is shattered when Gabriel joins the night staff. Gabriel is young, attractive, and charming, allowing him to seduce everyone except Marcos. When the ward’s death rate dramatically spikes, Marcos realizes that Gabriel is also killing patients. Unlike Marcos’ angel of death routine, Gabriel is killing indiscriminately and carelessly. The two nurses and two ideologies come to a head on June 11th when Samuel Goldwyn Films brings writer and director Martín Kraut’s “La Dosis” to VOD platforms.