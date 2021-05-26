Cancel
NFL

A year after George Floyd’s death, Rams players can see positive signs of change

By Gary Klein Los Angeles Times
sandiegouniontribune.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA year ago, Rams players were among athletes who spoke about racial injustice in the aftermath of the death of George Floyd. On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a Black man, died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes. Last month, Chauvin was convicted of two murder charges and a manslaughter charge. He is scheduled to be sentenced June 25.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Positive Signs#American Football#Nba#Times
