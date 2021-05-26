Cancel
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland PAL Accepting Applications For Teen Summer Academy

By Local News Desk
The Free Press - TFP
 17 days ago
LAKELAND, Fla. – The Lakeland Police Athletic League (Lakeland PAL) will once again host its Annual Teen Summer Academy from June 7 through July 1, 2021.

Applications are now being accepted for youth ages 13 – 17. An action-packed month includes days filled with both educational and hands-on activities.

Participants will have the opportunity to attend multiple college tours and enjoy trips to area theme parks along with typical camp activities of bowling, fishing, archery, and skating. In addition, there will be instructional classes focused on essential life skills as well as meet and greets with officers and team members from the Lakeland Police Department.

Some divisions include K-9, SWAT, Crime Scene, 911, and Drone teams.

Breakfast and lunch are included with the registration fee of $200.00. Spaces are limited. Register today at www.lakelandpal.com or by visiting the Lakeland PAL Youth Complex at 325 West Second Street.

