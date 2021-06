Footage taken from Jeffrey Epstein's abandoned island has been shared on TikTok by "urban explorer" Andy Bracco. After infiltrating the island in August 2020, Bracco shared clips from the footage he'd recorded with a friend on TikTok last year, but he says his account was deleted soon after by the app. He reposted a clip of the endeavor to his new TikTok account in April, and new footage posted two days ago already has more than 200,000 views.