Brownies have always been a favorite dessert of mine. Especially when they’re decadently fudgy and over the top chocolatey. In fact, I am firmly team no cakey brownies. So if that’s your ideal brownie texture, you might want to close this tab, because you will not find it here. I’ve been wanting to make Black Forest brownies for a while. The combination just makes so much sense to me in brownie form. Now that cherries have started popping up at the grocery store, I figured the time had finally come! It actually worked out great, because my husband’s birthday was this past weekend and he loves Black Forest cake so it made for the perfect celebratory treat.