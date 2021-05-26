FDIC has some weak financial controls for contracts

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which ensures the financial soundness of the banking system, has a few weak financial controls of its own. That’s what the Government Accountability Office found in reviews of FDIC contracting in two investigations. Now auditors have a couple more recommendations for the agency. For the details, the GAO’s Director of Financial Management and Assurance issues, Jim Dalkin, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.