Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

FDIC has some weak financial controls for contracts

By Tom Temin
federalnewsnetwork.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBest listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which ensures the financial soundness of the banking system, has a few weak financial controls of its own. That’s what the Government Accountability Office found in reviews of FDIC contracting in two investigations. Now auditors have a couple more recommendations for the agency. For the details, the GAO’s Director of Financial Management and Assurance issues, Jim Dalkin, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

federalnewsnetwork.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdic#Defense Department#Financial Management#Fdic#Federal Drive#Apple Podcasts#Podcastone#Gao#Cfo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
United States Department of Defense
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
U.S. PoliticsSFGate

Akima Named to Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of Top Federal Contractors

Ranked #63 in analysis of unclassified, prime contracts awarded across all federal government agencies. Akima today announced that it has been recognized as one of the top 200 federal contractors according to Bloomberg Government in the tenth annual BGOV200. The ranking is based on unclassified, prime contracts from fiscal year 2020 data, awarded across all U.S. federal government agencies. With $1.1 billion in prime federal contracts, Akima ranked number 63 out of 200 in this year’s list. Click here to download a full copy of the BGOV200 report http://onb-gov.com/DJV250AfVNp.
FIFAcorporatecomplianceinsights.com

Responding to BSA/AML Enforcement: Don’t Make Matters Worse with a Shoddy Action Plan

Facing BSA/AML enforcement, a financial institution’s action plan can either ameliorate or aggravate penalties. Professionals from Deloitte’s anti-money laundering and sanctions practice discuss how organizations can get back into regulators’ good graces quickly and effectively. When a financial institution incurs a Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) or anti-money laundering (AML)-related enforcement,...
Personal Financefinancialregnews.com

FDIC approves new policy statement on Minority Depository Institutions

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s (FDIC) Board of Directors (FDIC) has approved a final Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) Statement of Policy, noting the action bolsters preservation and promotion efforts. MDIs and Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) are banks, savings banks, and savings associations designed to serve minority, low- and moderate-income...
Economyaba.com

FDIC Announces Tech Competition to Reach Unbanked

The FDIC announced a competition today for companies to explore new technologies for banks to meet the needs of unbanked individuals. The “tech sprint” asks participants to identify better tools to help banks get unbanked households into the banking system and keep them banked. The FDIC is inviting banks, nonprofit organizations, academic institutions and private sector companies to participate.
Economylawstreetmedia.com

SEC Settles With First American Financial Over Cybersecurity Disclosure Control Failures

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged a real estate settlement services company with failure to properly publicize a data breach that exposed thousands of sensitive records in violation of provisions in the Exchange Act. For its alleged lapses, First American Financial agreed to a cease-and-desist order and to a penalty of $487,616.
U.S. PoliticsFedSmith.com

Another Step Forward for 2.7% Federal Employee Raise

As noted in several recent articles, a 2.7% pay raise for federal employees in 2022 is a good guess. 2.7% is still a guess as anything can happen between now and when the president issues an executive order affirming the final amount—usually at the end of the year before the raise becomes effective in January.
Dallas, TXgeneralaviationnews.com

FAA accepts avionics technician apprenticeship program

The FAA has accepted the Aircraft Electronics Association’s avionics technician apprenticeship program to satisfy regulatory compliance for issuing a repairman certificate. The announcement was made by Jackie L. Black, manager of the FAA’s Aircraft Maintenance Division, during AEA’s 64th International Convention & Trade Show in Dallas, Texas. “After careful review...
Technologythedallasnews.net

Cornerstone.IT Now NIST 800 171 Compliant

New York, NY, June 24, 2021 - Cornerstone.IT has taken security to the next level by adopting the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) controls typically used for government agencies and Department of Defense contractors. New work models have created an urgency for law firms to be secure and...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation International News

FAA Signs Off on AEA's Avionics Tech Apprenticeships

The Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) has been notified by the FAA that its avionics technician apprenticeship program satisfies regulatory compliance for the issuance of a repairman certificate. This announcement was made by FAA Aircraft Maintenance Division manager Jackie Black during the regulatory session yesterday at AEA’s 64th annual convention and trade show in Dallas.
Politicsmeritalk.com

OMB’s Miller Hopes Fed Telework Expansion Will Attract More Talent

Jason Miller, the deputy director for management at the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), said he hopes the government’s expansion of telework for Federal employees will serve as a “leapfrog moment” and help the government to better compete in the battle for talent. During PSC’s Federal Acquisition Conference on...
Militarygovconwire.com

McAleese: DOD Plans Concept Experimentation Fund for Military Services

Jim McAleese, founder of McAleese & Associates and three-time Wash100 winner, reported on Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks speaking about the Department of Defense’s move to create a Rapid Defense Experimentation Reserve to facilitate joint warfighting concept development competition across service branches. McAleese’s new report also highlights the new artificial...
Congress & Courtscbo.gov

The Congressional Budget Office’s Access to Data From Federal Agencies

During consideration of the fiscal year 2021 appropriation bill for the legislative branch, the House Committee on Appropriations requested information about the Congressional Budget Office’s access to data from federal agencies, including data sources and data sets. This report provides that information. To fulfill its mission, CBO accesses a wide...
Technologymeritalk.com

DISA Embarks on Interoperability Initiatives

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the rate at which the entire Department of Defense (DoD) had to learn how to collaborate and operate more effectively regardless of location. The solutions in place to respond to this crisis inadvertently set the bar for how the DoD wanted to operate on a day-to-day basis post-pandemic.
Economycorvallisoregon.gov

City Awarded Refunds After IRS Payment Penalties

The City of Corvallis received refunds totaling $190,117.83 from penalties imposed last year by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The City had initially paid penalties totaling more than $243,000 for late payroll tax payments due to the federal government. After filing an appeal and providing clarifying documentation to the IRS, the tax agency refunded most of the fines paid, leaving the City’s total penalties at just $53,444.53.
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Personal Financenysscpa.org

Regulatory Roundup - June 15-22

Online shopping is a powerful tool that can either bolster or bust your budget. The AICPA Financial Literacy Commission has tip to help. AICPA and NASBA today released the CPA Evolution Model Curriculum. The new Curriculum is the next step in the CPA Evolution initiative, an initiative that is transforming the CPA licensure model.
EconomyAuto Remarketing

CFPB reinforces activities with potential MLA ties

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is taking another deeper look at industry activities and the Military Lending Act (MLA) that one compliance expert said that it “bears watching.”. Last week, the CFPB issued an interpretive rule that explains the basis for its authority to examine supervised financial...
Trafficbizjournals

Another $2B grant program is launching. Here's who is eligible.

The Treasury Department has officially opened up its $2 billion Coronavirus Economic Relief for Transportation Services (CERTS) grant program to bus, motorcoach, school bus and passenger companies hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic. The grant program, signed into law in late 2020, provides grants to businesses that saw a loss...