Future of post-pandemic healthcare is already here at PACE-CNY (Guest Opinion by Stephanie Button)

Stephanie Button is vice president of PACE-CNY, part of the Loretto system of care. Our community, and communities across the world, watched their health systems be strained and pushed to their limits over the past year. But this opened our eyes to a new way of serving the healthcare needs of our residents as we saw that our local PACE-CNY program was impressively successful throughout the pandemic, and demand for its services continues to be very strong. In fact, increasing numbers of healthcare experts are saying that this business model is the future of healthcare.