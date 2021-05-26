Cancel
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman followed from bank then jumped as she walked into North Houston restaurant

By John Brewer
cw39.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are warning the public about some dangerous suspects who targeted a woman that was leaving a bank in North Houston. On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:53 pm, investigators say the woman was walking into a restaurant at the 900 block of Tidwell, in North Houston. She told police that she was approached by a man, who grabbed her purse, and then dragged her on the ground for several feet until she let it go. The suspect then got into a black Kia four-door sedan and sped off from the scene, which was also followed by a white Dodge Charger, according to investigators. The woman told police that she had just come from a bank at the 2800 block of Woodridge and believes that she was followed by the suspects.

cw39.com
