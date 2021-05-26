CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman followed from bank then jumped as she walked into North Houston restaurant

HOUSTON (CW39) Houston Police are warning the public about some dangerous suspects who targeted a woman that was leaving a bank in North Houston. On Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 1:53 pm, investigators say the woman was walking into a restaurant at the 900 block of Tidwell, in North Houston. She told police that she was approached by a man, who grabbed her purse, and then dragged her on the ground for several feet until she let it go. The suspect then got into a black Kia four-door sedan and sped off from the scene, which was also followed by a white Dodge Charger, according to investigators. The woman told police that she had just come from a bank at the 2800 block of Woodridge and believes that she was followed by the suspects.