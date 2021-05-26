Houston weather – less rain, more heat

We’ve had some stronger storms today, along with a couple of severe thunderstorm warnings, but rain and storms are beginning to dissipate. Our heat index values earlier were nearing and even over 100 in some spots. However, the rain we had earlier helped drop those temperatures and allowed being outside a little more bearable. Temperatures heading into the evening will range in the mid to lower 70s and even the upper 60s in select locations. Sunday morning will feature some clouds, but nothing in the way of rain until the afternoon hours when pop-up storms are expected to form. Similar to today, some of these storms could be on the heavier side and produce heavy rain and lightning.