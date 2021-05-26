Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston weather – less rain, more heat

By Adam Krueger
cw39.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (CW39) We can’t rule out a few showers and storms today (30% chance this afternoon), but overall a quieter weather pattern settles in for a few days. The threat of flash flooding has ended, however, some river flood warnings remain as a few waterways remain high. Again on Thursday...

cw39.com
Houston, TX
