Congressman Fred Upton and Congresswoman Debbie Dingell are applauding the passage of their bill to protect all Americans and our environment from harmful forever chemicals known as PFAS in the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s markup. The full House will soon take up the PFAS Action Act. Upton says what happened in Parchment a few years ago is “proof that we need an all-hands-on-deck effort to protect both human health and our environment.” He notes clean drinking water is a top priority in southwest Michigan and the country. Dingell adds we can’t wait any longer to address the chemicals, as the number of contamination sites across the nation is growing at an alarming rate.