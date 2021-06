ESTIMATE: $600.00-$700.00. Artist: Utagawa Hiroshige - Title: Autumn Flowers with Full Moon - Medium: Fine Art Giclee on Canvas - Image Size: Approximately 24.75 inches x 32 inches - Unframed on Unstretched Canvas - Biography: (1797 - 12 October 1858) Hiroshige 's print s convey the beauty of Japan and provide insight into the everyday life of its citizens during the Edo period. The appeal of his tender, lyrical landscapes was not restricted to the Japanese audience.Hiroshige 's work had a profound influence on the Impressionists and Post-Impressionists of Europe: Toulouse-Lautrec was fascinated withHiroshige 's daring diagonal compositions and inventive use of perspective, while Van Gogh literally copied two ofHiroshig's prints from the famous series, 100 Famous Views of Edo in oil paint. - The borders may not be even inHiroshig's images. Please refer to the image.