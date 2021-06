Ever since breaking out on the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, Regé-Jean Page has emerged as a rumored candidate to play the next James Bond, and now the actor has officially set the record straight. At this time, fans of the James Bond series are awaiting the release of the 25th movie,No Time to Die, which will feature Daniel Craig's final outing as Agent 007. It's been made clear that Craig's time in the tux is over once this movie is released, but fans can only speculate over who the next actor in the role will be until an official announcement is made.