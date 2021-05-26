Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Trump working with Gingrich on policy agenda: report

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bnfLH_0aBrSsvt00

Former President Trump is reportedly working with former Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) on drafting a new policy agenda, modeled after Gingrich’s 1994 “Contract with America,” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, Politico reports.

Sources familiar with the matter told the publication that Trump had been meeting with Gingrich and also sat down with his former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) at Mar-a-Lago in the past few weeks as they focus on winning back the House and Senate in 2022.

One source told the news outlet that the agenda would have an “America First” approach on multiple issues such as trade and immigration, describing it as “a policy priority for 2022 and beyond.”

Trump's team told The Hill that the talks are “still in their infancy.”

Gingrich told Politico that the agenda should not be expected "anytime soon," but said, "It should be positive."

“School choice, teaching American history for real, abolishing the ‘1619 Project,’ eliminating critical race theory and what the Texas legislature is doing. We should say, ‘Bring it on,' " Gingrich told Politico.

In 2016, Trump's campaign had presented its own version of Gingrich's agenda, titled "Contract with the American Voter," in which Trump pledged to make 28 actions in his first 100 days in office.

Though the former president did accomplish some of these actions, Politico notes that only a fraction of the goals laid out were completed and the GOP did not present any new platforms at conventions in 2020.

Gingrich crafted the Contract to America in 1994, helping the GOP pick up more than 50 seats during President Clinton's first term. It gave Republicans their first House majority in four decades at the time.

View All 5 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Republicans#Conventions#Immigration Policy#Policy Issues#Politico Reports#Senate#America First#Gop#The Contract To America#President Clinton#Sen Lindsey Graham#Critical Race Theory#Approach#R Ga#Mar A Lago#Multiple Issues#Contract#American History#Staff Mark Meadows
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The man who resisted Trump is worth listening to

In his testimony, Don McGahn revealed himself to be the kind of sober establishment figure many hoped would curb Trump's worst impulses, writes Michael D'Antonio. He was one official who knew how things were supposed to go and kept his head while many around him lost theirs.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Will Trump be held accountable—this time?

Julian Zelizer, a CNN political analyst, is a professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University and author of the book, "Burning Down the House: Newt Gingrich, the Fall of a Speaker, and the Rise of the New Republican Party." Follow him on Twitter @julianzelizer. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Pence eyes his political future as he tries to make peace with Trump

(CNN) — Six months after their relationship deteriorated in the midst of an insurrection at the US Capitol, Donald Trump and Mike Pence appear to be on the mend. As Pence drops hints about his White House ambitions, more than a half-dozen aides and advisers who remain close to him and Trump told CNN that the tension between both men has eased to a manageable level. That has lent new hope to allies of the former vice president who once worried that Trump, furious over Pence's refusal to indulge his unprecedented and unconstitutional request to block certification of the 2020 election results, would tank his shot at the Republican presidential nomination if he were to forgo running himself in 2024.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

The Biden Administration’s Foreign Policy Agenda

This week, Bret sits down with co-founder of The Dispatch and Host of The Remnant Podcast Jonah Goldberg, Democratic Strategist and Syndicated Talk Show Radio Host Leslie Marshall and Republican Strategist and former Campaign Manager for Senator Scott Brown Colin Reed to discuss Vice President Harris’ efforts to discover root causes of the border crisis during her visit to Mexico and Guatemala.
POTUSThe Guardian

Barack Obama warns Republicans will kill US democracy in ‘series of steps’

Americans should be worried that the Republican party “is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognisable and unacceptable even five years ago”, Barack Obama said on Monday. The former president warned Americans “to recognise that the path towards an undemocratic America is not...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Trump’s grievances cloud Republican agenda heading into 2022

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Republicans are fighting to seize control of Congress. Just don’t ask what they’d do if they win. Look no further for evidence of the GOP’s muddled governing agenda than battleground North Carolina, where party leaders packed into a convention hall Saturday night to cheer former President Donald Trump. Even with a high-stakes U.S. Senate election looming, the Republicans there were united not by any consistent set of conservative policies or principles, but by Trump’s groundless grievances about the 2020 election and his attacks against critics in both parties.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
NBC News

Trump, Mike Lindell and why the August election conspiracy should worry Republicans

In late May, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell appeared on Steve Bannon's podcast, "War Room," and said: "Donald Trump, I believe, will be back in by the end of August." He also said that eventually even liberals such as Rachel Maddow would admit that the election was stolen. Lindell's bizarre theory is that all Team Trump needs is a shred of proof of election fraud to overturn the entire election. Trump and others are watching the Republican-backed audit in Arizona because they believe in a "domino theory" — if Arizona ballots can be proven to be fraudulent, election results in other battleground states that President Joe Biden won can also be overturned.
POTUSPOLITICO

Incoming: Facebook’s policy plans after Trump ruling

Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POTUSNew York Post

Republican leaders to summit with Trump over conservative agenda

Republican Study Committee Chairman Jim Banks and other members of the largest Republican caucus’ leadership will hold a summit with former President Donald Trump in New Jersey next week, the Indiana Republican confirmed to The Post. “At Republican Study Committee, we’ve been very busy as we develop the consensus conservative...