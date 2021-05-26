Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Most Maine Residents Say They Would Give Back a $1 Million Winning Lottery Ticket

By Mark Shaw
Posted by 
Q 96.1
Q 96.1
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine having $1 million dollars in your hand. IN YOUR HAND. A one with SIX ZEROES right after it, right there in your hand. Sounds amazing, right? Pay off your mortgage, your car, maybe help out some family or close friends. But what if that $1 million in your hand...

q961.com
Q 96.1

Q 96.1

Presque Isle, ME
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 96.1 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Springfield, ME
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lottery Tickets#Wwlp#Lucky Spot#Mainers#Facebook#Mansion Is For Sale#Shah Family#Grabs#Public Property#Mortgage#Close Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
India
News Break
Lottery
Related
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Watch the 2021 Maine Moose Permit Drawing

Watch the 2021 Moose Lottery live. The annual Maine Moose Lottery drawing has become a tradition for many sportsmen in New England. A Maine moose hunting party will typically consist of multiple generations of family pursuing the rare hunt. You can keep up with all things in Maine wildlife at...
Posted by
Q 96.1

Which of Maine’s 10 Biggest Lakes Will You Visit This Summer?

Maine has 6,000 lakes. The 10 biggest ones are also some of the more popular lakes. Block out some time this summer to hit a couple!. Is it just me, or are you having a hard time finding time this summer, because your plans have booked up many of these precious weekends! With Covid slowly going away as more people get vaccinated, a lot of plans are in the works. Are you heading to a lake? With 6,000 lakes and ponds in Maine - you've got some choices. So let's cover the top 10 biggest lakes Maine has. I'm sure you've hit a couple of them. I've been to only about 3-4! So much good fishing to be had.
Augusta, MEPosted by
Q 96.1

Is Walmart Going Bagless on July 1? Yes & No

A trip to the local Walmart is pretty much a mundane everyday occurrence for most folks. But a slight change in that routine can cause a huge ripple effect. Case in point, a viral article coming from 92 Moose in Augusta, Maine (a Townsquare Media station, like this one) which stated that Walmart was going 100% bagless on July 1. Seeing that this article originated in Maine, this was absolutely true.
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Here’s How To Find The Location Of All the Wonderful Farmers’ Markets In Maine

Did you know there are over 13,000 farmers in our state? And that there are over 115 Farmers' Markets during the summer in Maine? We really missed going to Farmer's Markets last summer, as they are such an important part of Maine life. So it's wonderful to see them back! The markets are one of the best places in Maine to meet interesting people and shop from farmers, gardeners, bakers, specialty food producers, and crafters. The great folks at the Maine Federation of Farmers' Markets do fantastic work to support Farmers' Markets throughout the state. Want to go to a Farmers' Market? The first thing you need to do is find one near you. Thanks to the MFFM, that's easy. They have listings and even an interactive map you can check out.
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Is It Illegal To ‘Pull-Through’ A Parking Space In Maine?

We've all been there. You're driving along in the busy parking lot of your favorite big box store or supermarket and notice a vacant parking spot. You pull your car into that spot and notice something else; the spot adjoining it is also free. So you decide it's a lot easier to leave this busy park lot driving forward instead of in-reverse, so you pull-through the parking space. The question is, did you just do something illegal here in Maine?
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

The Complete Guide To 4th Of July Fireworks In Maine

While there were a few 4th of July fireworks displays in Maine last year, the vast majority were cancelled out of concerns the events would spread the virus. This was especially true for the larger displays like Portland, Augusta, Lewiston / Auburn, and Bangor. Now, it appears that the majority...
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Maine to Shut Down Mobile Vaccine Unit in 2 Weeks

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s mobile coronavirus vaccine unit is being redirected to southern parts of the state later this month, and will wrap up service in two weeks. The state has used the mobile unit to provide the vaccine to rural and underserved communities. It’s scheduled to continue that effort in Madawaska in far northern Maine from June 5 to 7.
Maine StatePosted by
Q 96.1

Maine Is Looking To Expand MaineCare To Include Dental

Access to dental care in Maine just took a step forward. The Maine lawmakers in the House have unanimously passed and adds preventative, diagnostic, and restorative dental services to MaineCare for everyone. This will now move to the Maine Senate. If the bill continues to revive support and pass, it...
Maine Statewabi.tv

Gas prices in Maine on the rise

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Gas prices in the state are on the rise. A GasBuddy survey found that gas prices have gone up more than five cents per gallon in the past week. The average price in the state Monday is $2.97 per gallon. That’s almost 19 cents per gallon...
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Three Maine conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield over Kennebec dams

Three conservation groups plan to sue Brookfield Renewable Partners for what the groups say are repeated violations of the federal Endangered Species Act, the latest salvo over Brookfield's dams on the Kennebec River. Four dams owned by Brookfield (NYSE: BEP) between Waterville and Skowhegan threaten the survival of Atlantic salmon,...
Maine StatePosted by
102.9 WBLM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Maine Statemainebiz.biz

Services, food, art: Maine entrepreneurs compete to be ‘Top Gun’

Pizza dough, dental services, vacation upgrades, bike fleets. Those are just some of the entrepreneurial ideas making the grade for the 2021 Top Gun Program. Eight entrepreneurs have been selected to compete as finalists in the statewide Top Gun Showcase on May 26 for a chance to win $25,000. The...