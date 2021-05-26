Cancel
Music

Oasis brothers latest flap scuttles hits album

By George Lenker
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 17 days ago
Oasis always seemed to want to be like The Beatles, but now the band’s trajectory looks more like Creedence Clearwater Revival. The ongoing spat between brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher echoes the decadeslong squabble between CCR’s John and Tom Fogerty, with disagreements sinking the release of a greatest hits album and a possible reunion tour.

www.masslive.com
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
40K+
Followers
32K+
Post
16M+
Views
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
Tom Fogerty
Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher
Liam Gallagher
John Lennon
