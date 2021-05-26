Cancel
Lifestyle

Gifts inspired by the upcoming arrival of Baby Girl Sussex

By LEANNE ITALIE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dx2Hj_0aBrSQPf00

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s nearly time for the arrival of Baby Girl Sussex, and that likely means some new gear for Harry and Meghan.

Peeks into their lives in Montecito, California, reveal some baby brands they’ve liked for big brother Archie, including Boden and J. Crew, and it’s clear their eco-friendly approach to human existence hasn’t changed as they await the birth of their daughter this summer.

So if you’re looking for a baby gift with a dash of luxury, sustainability and California vibes for friends or family members, consider one of these:

SHOP MONTECITO & BEYOND

Look no further than the hamlet where the stepped-down royals dwell. One cute Montecito shop, Asher Market, designs right there in nearby Santa Barbara but sources its materials in Peru.

It has a collection of black-and-white baby clothes and accessories emblazoned with math equations, from onesies ($23) and rompers ($36) to jackets ($48) and dresses ($39). Another collection features llamas, and an array of handmade stuffed animals made of alpaca wool, including a 13-inch shaggy alpaca itself for $65. Or order a pair of floral moccasins created by artisans in Peru ($45). Available at Ashermarket.com.

Boden carries a sun-safe surf suit adorned with jungle animals. $47 at Bodenusa.com. A company called Elfin Los Angeles sells a snuggly soft onesie in a soft green eucalyptus design that eliminates over-the-head baby dressing and frustrating Velcro fasteners through a crisscross wrap design. It’s reversible to a solid sage. $46 at Elfinlosangeles.com.

Archie’s look is way chill. He and his duchess mom were recently spotted out in Los Angeles with the 2-year-old sibling-in-waiting wearing a gray cotton blend J. Crew sweatshirt that also comes in bright yellow, green and coral. $49.50 at Jcrew.com.

You can always just pick up a pair of baby Uggs, as seen on Archie’s feet.

FOR SLEEP TIME

A mom-founded company called Gunamuna makes a swaddle-style sleep bag out of soft, 95% bamboo filled with hypoallergenic microfiber that mimics the feel and insulating ability of luxury down. It also has a convenient four-way zipper that makes diaper changes a breeze. In heather gray, a bear design or pink blooms. $50. Available at Gunamuna.com.

This one’s more for Archie’s age, and baby sister later. It’s the Slumber Sloth snuggler and bedtime book, the latter offering an interactive approach to help babies and young children wind down for bed through breathing and counting activities. The sloth is certainly cozy. $37.40 for sloth and book. Go to Slumberkins.com.

From Olive & Cocoa, a handcrafted crate holds a fuzzy friend, Lulu the Lamb, and an ivory chamois blanket. Lulu measures 16 inches tall and the blanket is 30-by-36 inches. $94 at Oliveandcocoa.com.

For newborns, ergoPouch makes premium, natural fiber sleepwear and zip-up swaddle bags in a range of colors and designs. Holes for optional arms out. The Cocoon Swaddle Bags range from $29.99 to $49.99, depending on the level of thermal insulation. Looking to add extra warmth underneath? Pick up some matching short or long jammies. Up to $24.99. All are made of 95% organic cotton.

If you’d like to offer some help with inevitable baby “blowouts,” head to Boomboombabyco.com or Amazon for a bodysuit with back fabric of impenetrable organic cotton from neck to bottom. $42 to $46 in black-and-white stripes or pastels.

Have you signed on to a group gift? Suggest the Oeuf Sparrow Crib ($860) with the toddler bed conversion kit ($248). The design is contemporary birch wood, a tree that takes a third to half as long as an oak to reach maturity. It’s a clean, minimal vibe for a contemporary look. On Parachutehome.com.

LET’S EAT

Avanchy sells stylin’ bamboo baby bowl and fork sets that are plastic free. There’s a silicone suction bottom that color matches the spoon in bright green to gray. $19.99. The company offers a suction-bottom, sectioned plate with matching fork for toddlers. At Avanchy.com and Amazon.

Also made from durable, toxin-free silicone with no BPA, BPS, PVC, latex or phthalates, Ezpz sells First Food Sets complete with a bowl on an attached mat, two baby spoons and a tiny cup. All are dishwasher safe and made not to fade or corrode. Lots of colors from neutrals to lime green. $34.99 at Ezpzfun.com.

Looking for a bigger-ticket gift? The Stokke Tripp Trapp high chair is made of sustainably harvested wood finished with non-toxic, water-based stains and varnishes with no volatile organic compounds. They are formaldehyde-free, with no emissions from their glue. There are no fire-retardant chemicals in their cushions, and no PVC, BPA, phthalates or non-renewable, petroleum-based materials in their plastic parts. And parents report they’re made to last. Beech and Oak options available.

The Tripp Trapp, with several add-ons sold separately, adjusts from baby seat to toddler booster and, finally, adult-size chair with the turn of an Allen key. It can be used with a tray or pulled right up to the table. $269 base price at Stokke.com and a wide range of retailers.

SOME OTHER IDEAS

From Fiji with love, a company called Loloma was founded by a mother looking to soothe her children’s eczema without the chemicals found in pharmaceutical creams. It sells pure organic virgin coconut oil to combat everything from diaper rash on baby’s bottom to the fine lines on mom’s face. Processed naturally in Fiji, it contains no chemicals or additives, and it comes in a gifty, golden sphere. $32.50 for 100 milliliters. Go to Lolomafiji.com.

Archie and his baby sis are perfect for a double stroller. Bugaboo has a convertible model that expands sideways with a bassinet option. It’s the Bugaboo Donkey 3 Duo, and its price tag is not for the faint of heart: $1,759 to start. The frame simply pushes back in sideways for a solo ride. It’s 29 inches wide and weighs 33 pounds. It includes two seats, one bassinet, two sun canopies and a side luggage basket that can’t be used in duo mode. Would be a nice group gift.

Made in France, the Charlie Crane Levo Baby Rocker in beechwood with an organic, off-white padded seat is luxury fit for modern royalty. The wood is produced in sustainably managed forests in Europe. Good for newborns to about 7 months. The rocker adapts to the child’s own rhythms. $249, with an activity bar add-on sold separately. Widely available. Start at Charliecraneparis.com.

For the deliberately minimal mom and dad, there’s a deliberately minimal diaper bag. It’s actually more like a belly bag with a magical nylon changing pad that folds into a back compartment and attaches with Velcro. The Kibou is made of a vegan leather exterior and a stain-resistant nylon lining with a waterproof pocket that can hold wet wipes easily at reach. The bag, with a key hook, is big enough for the basics needed on a trip to the playground: sunscreen, cards and cash, a snack or two and, of course, a diaper. In six colors. $89 at Kiboubag.com and Maisonette.com.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

