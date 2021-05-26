Colorado Democrats push measure to end arrests for low-level, nonviolent criminal offenses
Colorado became the first state to approve a police accountability bill in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, and lawmakers are taking their efforts to the next level. What's happening: The Democratic-led state legislature is advancing a handful of bills to close loopholes in current law and further limit use of force by police. One of the most significant measures is described as a measure to limit the jail population, but the bill sponsor said it's a direct response to the circumstances surrounding Floyd's arrest.www.axios.com