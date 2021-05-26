Cancel
Real Estate

18695 Schooner Drive

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience the active adult lifestyle in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom corner unit villa. Spacious floorplan with a living room, dining area and an enclosed patio. The sun filled kitchen features stainless steel appliances, menu desk, above cabinet lighting, pantry cabinet with pull outs and a green house window. Large master retreat with his and hers closets and an en-suite bath. The 2nd bathroom features a slider to the enclosed patio. Neutral flooring, vaulted ceilings, smooth walls and an abundance of natural light complete this home. Enjoy evenings on the enclosed patio or on the private patio. Whisper Walk provides first class amenities that includes a resort style pool, spa and shuffleboard. Located close to shopping, dining, entertainment, major highways and airports.

205 Remington Drive

WATERFRONT! Gorgeous lakefront home on Lake Dover in Lake Land or Gated Community! Completely renovated and fully furnished ! Three bedrooms with a fourth bedroom / office / playroom the options are endless ! Large Master suite with a spacious walk in closet and master bath ! Vaulted ceilings in living that walks out to a large deck overlooking the lake ! Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and dining area ! Large laundry room the seller will give $1000 appliance credit for buyers choice of washer and dryer ! Two car attached garage and paved driveway! Immaculately landscaped ! This home overlooks the water with a gorgeous view !! Seller has furnished the backyard for the perfect getaway including a fire pit , hammocks , storage bins , chairs , table , grill umbrella and more ! Dock and boat convey too ! What more do you need ?! This home shows beautifully ! Schedule your showing this won't last.
10280 Foothill Pine Court

Gorgeous, almost new, Skye Canyon beauty!! Beautiful paver driveway and sidewalk lead to a contemporary glass panel door. Enter into soaring ceilings and a sleek and modern interior with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious open concept floorplan features elegant finishes, wood-look tile flooring, two-tone grey paint, contemporary stair rail, upgraded light fixtures throughout, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops with a marble backsplash, island, double ovens and pantry in the kitchen. Huge den downstairs, perfect for an office, media room or home gym. Roomy loft upstairs and the large primary bedroom features a walk-in closet and dual vanity sinks, custom lighting and an oversized shower in the bathroom. Relax under the large fully covered patio and enjoy a BBQ in the fully landscaped backyard. Prime cul-de-sac location near a community park/playground. Refrigerator, washer and dryer(all almost new) included in the sale of home. Don't wait, this gem will sell quickly!
66 E Heath Street

Welcome Home To This Immaculate 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, 1 Half Bathroom Townhome In Sought-Out Federal Hill! The Open Floor Main Level Has Hardwood Floors With Recessed Lighting, Ceiling Fan, Large Window, A Dining Area Which Leads To An Updated Kitchen With 2 Stool-Breakfast Bar & Powder Room. This Kitchen Offers Concrete Countertops Complimented With Dark Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Stove, Built-In Microwave, Separate Pantry With Built-In Shelving Unit & Dishwasher. Admire The Oak Stairs As You Go To The Upper Level With Two Large Bedrooms, One Full Bathroom & A Conveniently Located Laundry Room. It Doesn't End There! Another Finished Upper Level With The Owner's Suite Including An En Suite With Dark Wood Dual Vanity Sink, Soaking Tub, & Separate Oversized Shower Stall With Two Shower Heads. Love To Entertain? Want To Have A View Of The City? Well, Enjoy All That & More On The Freshly Painted Rooftop Deck With Two Sitting Areas! Bonus Feature Includes A Finished Basement With 9' Ceiling & Vinyl Flooring & Ample Storage Space. This Home Is A Must-See! Schedule A Private Showing Today!
7907 Silver Oak Road

Welcome Home!!! This impeccably maintained 3-level townhouse awaits its new owner. The natural light-flooded home features over 2500 sqft of living space on 3 fully finished levels, with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half bathrooms and a 2-car garage. At every turn, there is an abundance of space to spread out, entertain, or relax comfortably. The main level has a bright and airy front room that serves as a flex space; it can be used as a formal dining room, in-home office, playroom, etc. The beautiful open kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, a large breakfast bar, and opens to the living room. There is a massive pantry and tons of cabinet space for ample storage. Adjacent to the open living/kitchen area is a deck large enough for a full furniture set and grill. It overlooks the fully fenced backyard and backs to a wooded area for privacy and serenity. On the lower-level, you have garage access as well as a huge sunken rec room/basement area. The high ceilings add a true wow factor! For your convenience, there is another powder room, under the stairs storage, and a walkout to the backyard. The backyard is like your own private oasis, fully fenced in with a storage shed, and joined by a covered patio space with a fan and space for plenty of seating.Upstairs is home to all three bedrooms, with a full bath, linen closet, and laundry room in the hallway. The private owners+GG suite is separated at the opposite end of the hall, and features two huge walk-in closets and an en-suite bath with walk-in seated shower, dual sinks, separate water closet, and plenty of storage.Conveniently located just minutes away from BW Parkway, 95, and Arundel Mills. Don+GGt miss your opportunity to make this home!
1417 Isted Road

Quaint Rancher with small Addition was completely renovated approximately 5 years ago! (Siding, Windows, Roof, HVAC, Kitchen, Bathrooms, Flooring & More) Features Include: Open Floor Plan * Kitchen with Soft Close Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters and Island Overlooking Family Room * Bonus Dining Room or TV Room Addition * Master Suite with En-Suite Bath * 2 Guest Bedrooms and Guest Bath * Privacy Fenced Rear Yard * 1 Year Home Warranty and More!
Newly-listed homes for sale in the Opelika area

Browse through recently listed homes in the Opelika real estate market and find your next home!. Wonderful home is established neighborhood. Let you imagination transform this home into your own. Large deck for entertaining with nice pool below. Side entry garage with storage. Pool liner has been ordered from Backyard Experience. Home has a large den with vaulted ceiling's and another gathering area with glass doors opening onto the pool area. Great for extra use of large gathering. Deck is large and poolside is also very spacious. Great for birthday parties and family gathering. View More.
Vada Drive

110 FT ON THE WATER WITH BOAT HOUSE INCLUDED.*NOT SURE IF PROPERTY IS INSIDE CITY LIMITS - PURCHASER TO VERIFY FOR THEMSELVES. *ALL INFO INCL SCHOOLS/LOT SIZE/ETC TBV BY PCHSR**. Listing provided courtesy of Re/Max The Real Estate Group. © 2021 NALMLS, Inc. All information provided is deemed reliable but...
Ikea Drive

Paramus NJ, the Paramus police have reported another black bear sighting, this time in the area of Ikea Drive, apparently the summer sale was too good to resist . “A non-aggressive black bear has been spotted in the area of Ikea Drive. If seen, please contact the police department and do not approach,” the department said on Twitter at 9:02 a.m.
Londonberry Drive

Calling on builders and buyers who are looking for a lot in a great location and wonderful community to build a new home with over an acre of land. This lot is located in Shannon Forrest in Spartanburg with is approaching 300k for resale homes in the community. The location is supreme being located next to I26, Spartanburg City Hub that has all the shopping and restaurants almost anyone could ever want. Excellent District 6 schools like Dorman High school. Theres so much value here its hard to believe. Inquire today.
251 Magellan Drive

You won't want to miss this gem of a end unit town. Why wait for new ? This home is vacant and ready for new owners! conveniently located near Rte 11 and I-81 and so many shops and restaurants. A commuter's dream! Pride in ownership is evident both inside and out of this well cared for, private, end unit. Inside you'll find luxury hardwood LvP flooring with a fabulous kitchen island and plenty of cabinet space. 42" cabinets and quartz countertops- stainless steel appliances - Fully finished basement and lots of space with an open floor plan and lower level powder room..Deck off kitchen- Beautiful landscaping all around, but the real star is the backyard oasis just perfect for relaxing on the gorgeous custom stamped concrete patio and enjoying the beautiful weather! Fully fenced rear yard and side yard. So many reasons to love this one...come see it today! Ample guest parking - Spring Mills school district.
6420 Cape Charles Drive

Beautiful one owner Williamsburg classic built by Rezac construction. This charming uniquely built one and a half story home includes a large formal dining room, a large center island and a beautiful first floor primary bedroom with large en suite bath. Upstairs you will find two more bedrooms as well as a large unfinished attic space with loads of possibilities. The three stall plus one tandem garage allows for plenty of storage as well as room for other hobbies and toys. The basement has a large nonconforming bedroom with a beautiful 3/4 bath nearby. Nestled in the original Williamsburg, the pride of ownership is very evident. This home has been lovingly cared for by the same owner since 1992.
241 Walcott Drive

This lovely house has a great location in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. Once you enter the house, the garage and laundry are on your left and two bedrooms and a full bath on your right. After some steps you will find an open floor plan with enough space for the living and dining room. The kitchen will be on your right, and the master bedroom on the left. This open concept offers a warm family atmosphere. The 3 bedrooms have a good size and good size closets. The master bedroom comes with trey ceiling, walking closet and a full bathroom with a tub/shower.
12400 Morano Drive

Rancher/Rambler in Brandywine surrounded by upscale homes located on end of cul de sac with privacy and room for expansion, buyers vision for any upgrades.....Hardwood Floors , fireplace , recently renovated kitchen featuring 42 inch cabinets, Granite and stainless steel appliances also fully lit Family Room with Bay window, recently installed hot water tank and newer washing machine and dryer.and yes Gas Heat........Won't last long.....Please follow All COVID-19 guidelines when viewing this home.
3101 Townbluff Drive , #112

FIRST FLOOR 2 bed, 2 bath CONDO with garage. Prime location in Central Plano within walking distance to grocery, dining and more! Excellent PISD schools and beautiful parks nearby. Recent updates include AC and DISHWASHER, FRESH PAINT and NEW FLOORING THROUGHOUT. Oversized primary bedroom with fireplace. Second bedroom would make great home office! No stairs, high ceilings throughout! Front and back covered porches and community pool with clubhouse! MOVE IN READY just in time to find your home sweet home for Summer!
2445 Thompson Drive

A Home and Landowner+GGs Dream! Relax and unwind in your new fully renovated Rancher on 1 acre of land in sought after area of Marriottsville. Enter your main level to a cozy living room with a built-in electric fireplace and breathtaking decorative ceiling design. Enjoy 3 completely renovated bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, brand-new flooring, and crown molded ceilings throughout. Savor mealtime in your fully renovated kitchen with state-of- the-art stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, decorative backsplash, and recessed lighting. Enjoy the newly renovated outdoor patio area off the kitchen to retreat from the heat and enjoy your cool summer beverages! This charming rancher offers plenty of finished living space on the lower level! Make this space your own by converting it to a family recreational area or into a luxurious home office. This cozy lower level includes a fireplace, full bathroom, beautifully renovated flooring, and an oversized laundry room with plenty of storage space!This one will be worth the wait! Make this your home and take advantage of the endless possibilities for future addition(s). Check out this handsome ranch on sprawling acreage of land and cease the opportunity for building out existing, or newly created, structures. Multigenerational living is definitely an option. Immediate ROI potential on Day 1 as current neighbor is seeking to purchase a plot of land from the new owner. So many options! No HOA fees and this beautiful, fully renovated home located on a quite dead-end street, offers plenty of space for cars and storage! Newly built garage and paved driveway offers 6 parking spaces. Surrounded by conservational green space, you will find this home private, secluded, and serene- yet close to all that Howard County has to offer! Top Howard County Schools- Marriott+GGs Ridge High School. This beauty won't last long! A must see!
1556 Grandiflora Drive

Move in ready is an understatement with this beautifully renovated home in Magnolia greens. As soon as you walk into this grand foyer you will notice the attention to detail with the professional transformation this home has gone through. Beautifully renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, shiplap inserts, brick backsplash, under cabinet and in cabinet lighting, high end Taj Mahal Quartzite counters with leather finish with custom built in high top table. New high end SS fridge, induction cooktop and convection oven, and microwave all convey, all still under warranty. The open concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining. The large 2 story living room has a floor to ceiling Shiplap Fireplace with custom mantel that is truly stunning. Large Master bedroom and bath are located on the first floor along with a large den/office area and another full bath. As you walk upstairs you will be taken away from the view from the catwalk overlooking the Livingroom and kitchen. There are 2 nicely sized bedrooms upstairs, one with an ensuite bath. There is also a large bonus room that is perfect for a work out room, theater room, or an additional 4th bedroom. There is also another flex space that would be a perfect craft room or additional office. The home is located on the 9th fairway of Magnolia Greens golf course. The yard is professionally landscaped with a large deck and paver patio overlooking the private backyard and fairway. Home also has a new HVAC installed in 2018 with ultra violet light and still has a 7 year parts and labor warranty that conveys. Other features include home generator, reverse osmosis for sink and fridge with ultra violet light, recessed lighting, entire interior including walls and ceilings were recently professionally painted. Magnolia greens is a golf community with 3 pools, one being indoor year round, tennis, clubhouse, and so much more. This truly amazing home will not last long.
1212 Crest Hill Drive

Relax and enjoy the summer with an inground pool in the comfort of your own backyard! Check out this 4 bed, 1.5 bath home in a great neighborhood on large corner lot. Updated kitchen with newer appliances. New roof, gutters and exterior paint. Huge deck for entertaining, partially covered. Wood fence around the inground pool for added privacy. Additional oversized parking pad off the backyard. Won't last long! For more information contact Kelsey Adams with Prestige Realty & Associates at 785-307-1882.
728 Barcelona Drive

High End New Construction estate nearing completion within a month! Located in the exclusive East Boca neighborhood just blocks from the ocean and The Boca Raton Resort. This luxurious, designer home features 4 en-suite bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 2-car garage and a stunning pool area. Masterfully designed by Sketch A Design Studio & built by Shoreline Building Group; this two-story unique build showcases subtle, sophisticated spaces with beautiful light oak wood floors throughout main areas, vaulted ceilings with cascading chandeliers & elegantly blends warm woods and stone features with sleek industrial finishes. The open-concept main floor boasts a European-style kitchen with Neff cabinetry, hidden butlers pantry, 10 ft* chef's island & Thermador appliances.
5100 Stoney Meadows Drive

Renovated Beautiful End-Unit Townhouse with fenced in backyard and finished basement. This 3 level townhome is move in ready and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has renovated bathrooms and kitchen, ample space in the basement to entertain family and friends. The house has an eat-in kitchen, powder room, dining room and living room on the main level. Additional features include: Stainless appliances, new granite counters, new carpet, and new laminate flooring and large bedrooms. The location is ideal for commuters and professionals with close proximity to shopping, restaurants, and public transportation. Close to metro station Suitland and Branch Avenue.
2234 NW 62nd Drive

This wonderfully renovated 2 bedroom/2.5 bath home is located in the award winning Broken Sound Country Club. This home was renovated in 2018 and has been kept in immaculate condition for those who want to move right in. Inside the home you will find an open floor plan, high ceilings, neutral colors throughout, a large screened in patio off of the living room/dining room area and a backyard with grass perfect for pets. This home is located in Timbermill and is in close proximity to beaches, shopping and A rated schools. Review Mandatory Membership Fee $70k-$80k & Annual Dues attached under Documents.