18695 Schooner Drive

Move in ready is an understatement with this beautifully renovated home in Magnolia greens. As soon as you walk into this grand foyer you will notice the attention to detail with the professional transformation this home has gone through. Beautifully renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, shiplap inserts, brick backsplash, under cabinet and in cabinet lighting, high end Taj Mahal Quartzite counters with leather finish with custom built in high top table. New high end SS fridge, induction cooktop and convection oven, and microwave all convey, all still under warranty. The open concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining. The large 2 story living room has a floor to ceiling Shiplap Fireplace with custom mantel that is truly stunning. Large Master bedroom and bath are located on the first floor along with a large den/office area and another full bath. As you walk upstairs you will be taken away from the view from the catwalk overlooking the Livingroom and kitchen. There are 2 nicely sized bedrooms upstairs, one with an ensuite bath. There is also a large bonus room that is perfect for a work out room, theater room, or an additional 4th bedroom. There is also another flex space that would be a perfect craft room or additional office. The home is located on the 9th fairway of Magnolia Greens golf course. The yard is professionally landscaped with a large deck and paver patio overlooking the private backyard and fairway. Home also has a new HVAC installed in 2018 with ultra violet light and still has a 7 year parts and labor warranty that conveys. Other features include home generator, reverse osmosis for sink and fridge with ultra violet light, recessed lighting, entire interior including walls and ceilings were recently professionally painted. Magnolia greens is a golf community with 3 pools, one being indoor year round, tennis, clubhouse, and so much more. This truly amazing home will not last long.