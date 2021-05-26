Cancel
Ben Lomond, CA

Letter | Cabrillo students deserve better than virtual classes

By Letters to the Editor
Santa Cruz Sentinel
 18 days ago

Understandably, Cabrillo College moved to virtual classes during the pandemic. Yet, despite our county’s status, all classes continue to be virtual for fall. The vast majority of classes don’t even have a required attendance time. Instead students must watch prerecorded lectures and videos, and read and complete assignments, all without interacting with instructors. What kind of teaching is this? Now in the fourth semester of virtual teaching, why aren’t instructors required to actually hold class, even if just online? And why are some summer extension classes in-person, but not core academics? Our students deserve better for their time and money.

