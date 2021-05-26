Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

FDA May Curb Emergency Clearances; EU Rips Astra: Virus Update

By Bloomberg News
msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) -- The European Union attacked AstraZeneca Plc’s vaccine supply “failure” and demanded an urgent order for millions more doses in the latest round of a bitter legal dispute over alleged broken promises by the drugmaker. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration may refuse to grant new emergency-use authorizations for...

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Attal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Authorities#Health Authorities#The European Union#Astrazeneca Plc#Drugmaker#Backtrack#Key Developments#N Y Raffles Scholarships#New Yorkers#Moderna Inc#Covid#The World Health Assembly#Chinese#Vaccine Makers May#Airfinity Ltd#Bloomberg L P#Nhk#Who#Domestic Virus Cases#Emergency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
Country
India
News Break
FDA
Country
Scotland
Country
Vietnam
Country
Germany
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Travelhospitalitynet.org

Airbnb searches surge following EU travel updates

European travel is showing strong signs of recovery as the EU continues to announce progress on COVID-19 travel certificates to facilitate cross-border travel. In the 7-day period from May 18-24, the volume of searches on Airbnb by people in EU member states looking for cross-border stays within the bloc increased by up to 31 percent compared to the same period in 2019, including searchers from Belgium (31%), Germany (28%), France (15%), Portugal (14%), Italy (12%), Spain (12%), Austria (8%), and the Netherlands, Czech Republic and Ireland (4%).
Public Healthcrs.org

Global Emergency Update May 2021

In New Delhi, India, mass cremations of those who have died from COVID‑19 are taking place around the clock. CRS and our partners have reached over 16 million people to date through on‑the‑ground efforts that help prevent the spread of COVID‑19, bolster the capacity of local health responders, and assist extremely vulnerable families to manage the compounded impacts of the pandemic on their lives. A top priority for CRS is ensuring that national vaccine strategies include people in the hardest‑to‑reach communities. We are also using our networks and programs to educate.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Taiwan stocks drop on prolonged virus curbs; U.S. inflation data in focus

* Thailand kickstarts vaccination drive * U.S. payrolls data below expectations * China May export growth misses expectations June 7 (Reuters) - Taiwan shares fell on Monday as the country extended COVID-19 restrictions for another two weeks, while Asia's emerging currency markets largely held steady as investors await key U.S. inflation data later this week. South Korea's won and India's rupee, however, outperformed the region's currencies that traded flat to slightly higher after U.S. payrolls on Friday missed expectations and eased worries over early tapering of policy support from the Federal Reserve. Attention now turns to a U.S. inflation report on Thursday for further signals. "A higher-than-expected U.S. CPI could add to the pattern of building price pressures amid the recovery and put the spotlight back on tapering talks," Barclays said in a note, forecasting a 4.8% year-on-year rise in the consumer price index (CPI) and a 0.41% month-on-month rise in May. It added that "more robust indications of a tapering discussion by the Fed imply risks of a dollar bounce." Taiwan stocks recovered some ground from a sharp 2.1% fall early in the session, closing 0.4% lower, after the island extended COVID-19 restrictions until June 28 to battle a surge in infections. However, the equity market has rallied more than 10% from May lows after the initial bout of infections prompted curbs as officials looked to ease concerns that the export-focused economy will be hit. Thailand, another country hit hard by the pandemic, kick-started its long-awaited mass vaccination drive on Monday and is prepping plans to reopen to vaccinated foreign visitors in what could be a big boost to an economy reliant on tourism. Stocks climbed 0.6% while the baht gained 0.3% In China, the yuan and blue-chip stocks dipped after export growth slowed more than expected in May. "The pandemic-induced surge in demand for Chinese exports appears to be losing momentum and should reverse as global consumption patterns normalise on the back of vaccine rollouts and easing restrictions," Capital Economics Senior China Economist Julian Evans-Pritchard said. Markets in Malaysia were closed for a public holiday. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Taiwan to quarantine workers to control COVID spike at tech firm ** Thailand's 10-year government bond yields down 2.5 basis points to 1.745%​​ ** China's three-child policy unlikely to boost birthrate - Moody's​​ Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0630 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % DAILY % YTD % Japan +0.02 -5.69 0.27 5.74 China -0.11 +1.97 0.10 3.53 India +0.30 +0.39 0.39 12.51 Indonesia +0.15 -1.60 0.00 1.44 Malaysia - -2.57 - -3.00 Philippines +0.03 +0.72 -0.48 -5.26 S.Korea +0.32 -2.40 0.37 13.18 Singapore -0.03 -0.25 0.78 11.66 Taiwan +0.08 +2.83 -0.37 15.96 Thailand +0.26 -3.88 0.61 11.86 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Ramakrishnan M.)
TravelMarion Chronicle-Tribune

EU lawmakers OK virus pass, boosting summer travel hopes

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union lawmakers on Wednesday endorsed a new travel certificate that will allow people to move between European countries without having to quarantine or undergo extra coronavirus tests, paving the way for the pass to start in time for summer. The widely awaited certificate is aimed at...
Public Healthnewspotng.com

South Africa steps up virus curbs against third wave | Newspot

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday that South Africa would re-impose stricter measures against Covid-19 fearing the whole country will soon face a third wave of the pandemic. Four of the nation’s nine provinces, including Gauteng which boasts Johannesburg and Pretoria and has the biggest population, are already battling the third...
TravelFinancial Times

Coronavirus latest: Ryanair urges UK to scrap curbs on travel from EU for fully vaccinated

Sarah Provan, Alistair Gray, George Steer and Leke Oso Alabi in London and George Russell in Hong Kong. Italy’s revised GDP figures show country sidestepping recession. Italy avoided recession as revised statistics showed that the economy had expanded in the first three months of the year, pointing to unexpected resilience ahead of a rebound forecast for the second quarter.
Public Health360dx.com

Amazon, Diabetomics Get FDA Emergency Use Authorizations for Coronavirus Tests

NEW YORK ─ The US Food and Drug Administration has granted separate Emergency Use Authorizations for SARS-CoV-2 assays developed by Amazon and Diabetomics. The agency granted EUA to STS Lab Holdco, a subsidiary of Amazon.com, for the Amazon Real-Time RT-PCR DTC Test for Detecting SARS-CoV-2. The test is authorized as a direct-to-consumer product for testing individual anterior nasal swab specimens self-collected at home using the Amazon COVID19 Test Collection Kit DTC. Any individual 18 years or older, including individuals without symptoms or other reasons to suspect COVID-19, can conduct testing.
Public HealthWFMZ-TV Online

OraSure receives FDA approval for emergency use of three virus tests

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - OraSure Technologies received emergency use authorization for three of their COVID-19 rapid antigen tests. The Emergency Use Authorization comes from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the OraSure COVID-19 rapid antigen tests, which the Company is branding as InteliSwab™. OraSure reports that the tests detect active...
Healthraps.org

May’s Regulatory Focus: EU MDR and EU IVDR update, and more

Feature articles during May focused on the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR). The 26 May deadline for the MDR has come and gone, and the regulation is now being fully applied after a yearlong delay because of the pandemic. Next up is the application deadline for the IVDR, now set for 26 May 2022. Articles in this issue examined the extent of preparedness among regulators, sponsors, and manufacturers for the two application deadlines, with specific focus on availability of resources (human and technological), access to notified bodies, and the ensuing time and cost implications for all parties.
Public Healthmedicalupdatenews.com

Covid Live News: Updates on Vaccines, Variants and the Virus

With new attention on the origins of the coronavirus, experts and officials on Sunday called on China to provide greater transparency and speed inquiries into whether the devastating pandemic began with a leak from a lab. “There’s going to be Covid-26 and Covid-32 unless we fully understand the origins of...
Public Healthgastroenterologyadvisor.com

FDA Approves Third COVID-19 Antibody Treatment for Emergency Use

HealthDay News — A third antibody treatment designed to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients from being hospitalized was approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday. Importantly, in lab tests, the newly authorized drug, dubbed sotrovimab, neutralized the highly infectious virus variant that is crippling India,...
Public Safetytribuneledgernews.com

Meth seizures up in Malaysia as cartels adapt to virus border curbs

Bangkok - Seizures of methamphetamine in Malaysia soared last year, according to data published by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which described the South-East Asian drug market as "highly resilient to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic." Malaysian police and officials seized almost 8,000 kilogrammes more...
Pharmaceuticalstheedgemarkets.com

Thailand orders 20 mil doses of Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine

BANGKOK (June 11): Thailand has signed a purchase order for 20 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, which is scheduled to be delivered this year. Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the terms and conditions of the deal, including delivery time frame and prices, will be discussed and worked out in a month.
Pharmaceuticalswhtc.com

Chile approves J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

SANTIAGO (Reuters) – Chile’s Institute of Public Health said on Thursday it had approved the emergency use of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Belgian laboratory Janssen for U.S. pharmaceutical Johnson & Johnson. The single-dose vaccines will arrive through the global COVAX mechanism, which distributes vaccines to low and middle-income countries and...
Public Healthdnyuz.com

Singapore to ease curbs as virus cases fall

Singapore will begin slowly easing a month-long partial lockdown from next week after the curbs succeeded in stemming a coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Thursday. The city-state has weathered the pandemic largely unscathed but saw an uptick in local transmissions in recent weeks as new variants spread. Fresh restrictions were introduced...
Public Healthnewsfinale.com

UK regulators yet to see myocarditis link to Pfizer’s Covid jab

US health chiefs have called an urgent meeting over Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna amid fears they cause heart damage in teenagers — but UK regulators have yet to see the same complication. Centers for Disease Control bosses will gather on June 18 to discuss 226 plausible cases...
Worldpharmtech.com

EU Regulators Recommend Not Releasing Batches of Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

As a safety measure, supervisory authorities in the European Union have recommended not releasing batches of Janssen’s COVID-19 vaccine with API manufactured at Emergent BioSolutions’ Maryland facility. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on June 11, 2021 that supervisory authorities in the European Union have recommended not releasing batches of...
Worldirvinetimes.com

EU advises against AstraZeneca vaccine for people with blood vessel syndrome

The EU drug regulator is recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome are not immunised with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. In a statement on Friday, the European Medicines Agency said it reviewed cases of six people who had capillary leak syndrome after they had received the AstraZeneca vaccine.