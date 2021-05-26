Cancel
Gov. Edwards Loosens COVID Restrictions, Lifts Mask Mandate In Schools

Cover picture for the articleGov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he is extending his statewide public health emergency but lifting nearly all of his remaining coronavirus restrictions, including a statewide mask mandate in Louisiana classrooms. Edwards said the lighter restrictions are the result of lower coronavirus transmission rates in the state and the...

