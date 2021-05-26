Covid-19 Indian Variant Detected In NW La.
COVID CASES IN NW LA- According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health – there’s been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in eight of ten Northwest Louisiana parishes over the past two weeks dating to Sunday May 23rd. The most populated parishes – Caddo and Bossier showed Covid case increases of 12% and 35% respectively. The only northwest Louisiana parish to show a decrease in COVID-19 cases for the 14-day period was DeSoto Parish with a 4% drop.www.kedm.org