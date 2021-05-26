Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid-19 Indian Variant Detected In NW La.

KEDM
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID CASES IN NW LA- According to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health – there’s been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in eight of ten Northwest Louisiana parishes over the past two weeks dating to Sunday May 23rd. The most populated parishes – Caddo and Bossier showed Covid case increases of 12% and 35% respectively. The only northwest Louisiana parish to show a decrease in COVID-19 cases for the 14-day period was DeSoto Parish with a 4% drop.

www.kedm.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Desoto Parish#Lsu Health Shreveport#Lsu Health Shreveport#Times#Sar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Los Angeles County, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

Delta variant of COVID-19 in LA County, but numbers remain low, health director says

The so-called “Delta” coronavirus variant that’s been blamed for massive infection rates in India and case spikes in parts of the United Kingdom has been detected in Los Angeles County since early April, but the numbers have remained low thanks to the overall plunge in virus transmission rates, the county’s public health director said Thursday, June 10.
Los Angeles County, CAspectrumnews1.com

'Delta' variant of COVID-19 present in LA, but still in small numbers

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The so-called "Delta" variant of COVID-19 that is blamed for massive infection rates in India and case spikes in parts of the United Kingdom has been detected in Los Angeles County since early April, but the public health director said numbers have remained low thanks to the overall plunge in virus transmission rates.
Los Angeles County, CALong Beach Press-Telegram

LA County official says infectious COVID-19 ‘Delta’ variant should spur continued precautions

Los Angeles County’s public health director again on Wednesday, June 23, urged cautionary measures while working or attending events indoors, noting that the highly infectious “Delta” strain of COVID-19 is spreading locally and nationally, particularly among unvaccinated people. The “Delta” variant is blamed for rampant infections in India and other...
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Louisiana passes 3.2 million administered vaccination doses, latest data shows

Louisiana has surpassed 3.2 million administered vaccination doses against COVID-19, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health. According to the most recent data, the number of administered doses reached 3,201,364, an increase of 26,487 from the last report Monday. The state is also reporting that 1,581,092 residents have been fully-vaccinated, a rise of 14,972.
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Delta Variant Detected In Wyoming, ‘Of Concern’ To Wyoming Health Department

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been detected in Wyoming, the Wyoming Department of Health confirmed to Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday. According to National Public Radio, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said 20.6% of new cases in the U.S. are due to the new “Delta” variant. Other scientists tracking the variant say it is on track become the dominant virus variant in the nation.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Delta Variant Arrives in Loudoun

The Virginia Department of Health has confirmed three cases of the potent Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 in Loudoun County. Statewide, 82 cases have been reported, according to the latest data. The Delta variant was first detected in India, where a huge wave of infections hit the...
La Crosse County, WILa Crosse Tribune

Delta COVID-19 variant found in La Crosse County, 36 cases statewide

The Delta COVID-19 variant has hit La Crosse County, and at least 36 cases have been identified in Wisconsin as the strain rapidly spreads nationwide. The B.1.617.2 Delta variant, categorized as a variant of concern, was first discovered in October 2020 in India and is more transmissible and more likely to cause severe illness and hospitalization than the Apha strain of SARS-CoV-2.
Hawaii StateKDWN

Hawaii Detects Delta COVID-19 Variant In Vaccinated Resident After Trip to Nevada

Hawaii says a vaccinated Oahu resident who traveled to Nevada last month has tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19. The delta variant was first detected in India and is a more transmissible version of the disease. The variant currently makes up 6% of all cases in the U.S. Hawaii Health Director Dr. Libby Char says this is a “very rare breakthrough” case in which a COVID-19 vaccine didn’t prevent infection. New analysis from researchers in the U.K. shows the Pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization from the delta variant.
Travelbigislandnow.com

Health Officials Report Spread of COVID-19 Delta Variant in Hawai‘i

The COVID-19 Delta variant is spreading in the state, the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division (SLD) confirmed this morning. To date, there have been three cases of the Delta variant associated with travel from the continental United States. Two of those cases are on O‘ahu and one is on Hawai‘i Island. In addition, SLD has identified the Delta variant in a specimen from an O‘ahu resident with no history of travel. The Department of Health is investigating to determine the extent of household and community transmission.
Travelmauinow.com

Hawai‘i DOH Lab Detects Community Spread of Delta Variant

The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division confirms the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the Delta variant of concern, is spreading in the state. To date there have been three cases of the Delta variant associated with travel from the continental United States. Two of those cases are...
Fargo, NDvalleynewslive.com

First case of COVID-19 delta variant confirmed in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Health announced Thursday that the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in the state. This strain was first spotted in India. The case occurred in an adult who wasn’t hospitalized. The Department of Health says this variant is more easily transmitted from person to person.
Texas StatePosted by
KIII 3News

COVID-19 Delta Variant detected in Texas, health officials urge residents to be cautious

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — COVID-19 variants have been a big concern throughout the pandemic and the delta variant is now on the health districts radar. “From last month to this month I think everybody knows in the United States we went from having about one percent of the variants were delta variants a month ago, and now we’re up to 6 percent of the variants are delta variant,” said City County Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez.
TravelThegardenisland.com

DOH confirms delta variant spread

HONOLULU — The state Department of Health’s State Laboratories Division confirms the SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.617.2, also known as the delta variant of concern, is spreading in the state. To date, there have been three cases of the delta variant associated with travel from the mainland. Two of those cases are...
Ohio Statewvxu.org

COVID-19 Delta Variant in Ohio: Should You Be Concerned?

The COVID-19 Delta variant is in Ohio, and doctors are worried that people who have not been vaccinated may be vulnerable to this rapidly spreading strain of the coronavirus. The Delta variant of the coronavirus now makes up about 10% of new cases in the U.S. but remains less than 1%.of all variants in Ohio, said Alicia Shoults, spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Health.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

COVID hospitalizations and positive test percentage drop in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 679,330 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, June 24, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 193 from the 679,137 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 228 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States in Danger From New COVID Variant

Experts agree: The worst of the COVID-19 pandemic seems behind us. Nationwide, the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases has fallen from a high of over 259,000 on Jan. 8 to just over 14,000 on June 12. But there's still some serious cause for concern: The Delta variant of the coronavirus (formerly known as the Indian variant) is up to 70 percent more contagious than the first versions of the virus. And although all of the two-dose COVID vaccines have been found to be effective against it, Delta reduces the protection after one dose by almost 20%. That means people who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated are at increased risk of catching the variant—should it become as widespread in the U.S. as it is now in Europe—and potentially being hospitalized or dying from it.
Crawford County, MOSullivan Independent News

Crawford County Reports 2 New Cases

Crawford County is reporting its lowest number of COVID-19 cases since last spring. Just two new cases were detected for the week ending June 9. One new case was found June 4 and another June 9. Data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services show that 279 PCR...
Vinton County, OHvintonjacksoncourier.com

Vaccines slowly continue across state

The total number of cases across the state since the pandemic began currently stands at 1,109,374. The Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine dashboard shows that 5,520.163 Ohioans, about 47 percent, have received a first dose of vaccine. A total of 5,068,414 have been fully immunized. In Jackson County, 11,626...