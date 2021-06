This medium-sized vessel is ironically one of the best LEGO ships for pirating/privateering, as it looks fast, nimble, and well-armed (this is likely the smallest LEGO minifig-scale ship to have proper gunports for the cannons) while also having a shallow draft that would enable it to hide in/flee to shallower waters where larger warships could not follow. Of course, a ship ideal for smugglers and pirates would also be ideal for pirate hunters as they could continue to pursue their prey, and the Royal Navy did use single-masted cutters and sloops to combat privateers as well as for patrolling, customs, and raiding duties. The ship uses the narrower 14 stud-wide hull pieces that gives sleeker lines than the more tubby-looking #6274 despite both ships only having a single mid-section hull piece.