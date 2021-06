A lot of your time on Instagram is likely spent tapping through Instagram Stories. With one coming up after the next without even having to do anything, it’s easy for time to fly by as you see what all the Instagram accounts you follow are up to. Sometimes, you might even want to share a particularly funny or interesting Story on your own Instagram. But as you’re sharing Stories from other accounts, you probably want to know if someone can see if you share their Instagram Story. Since there are quite a few ways to share a Story, the answer depends on how you go about it. Here’s everything you need to know about how sharing Stories works on the app.