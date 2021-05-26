Trib Trails, waterfall collection: Mount Timpanogos Falls hike stretches the legs, imagination
As a special Memorial Day Weekend treat, Trib Trails is bringing you a trio of hikes we’re calling our Waterfall Collection. We suggest you start with this hike to the falls along the Mount Timpanogos Trail. Follow that up with Thursday’s featured hike, the considerably more strenuous hike to Fisher Flat, which passes by the 50-foot tall Battle Creek Falls. And finally, treat yourself to the easily reached but still stunning Lisa Falls, a 0.3-mile round-trip route that will be featured Friday. Happy hiking!www.sltrib.com