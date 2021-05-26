Trib Trails, waterfall collection: Mount Timpanogos Falls hike stretches the legs, imagination

As far as beautiful nature areas go, northern Minnesota gets all the attention. And it makes sense: that region is filled with pristine lakes, thick forests, and rushing waterfalls. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t gorgeous nature areas in the rest of the state. In fact, one of Minnesota’s most unexpected waterfalls is tucked away in one of the most overlooked regions. But if you take the time to visit, you’ll soon count it among your favorite spots in the state. If you’re looking for a peaceful nature sanctuary, consider heading down to southwestern Minnesota to follow the Prairie Waterfall Trail. It leads to a magnificent hidden oasis that you don’t want to miss. Take a look: