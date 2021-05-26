Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Important things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

By NBC2 News
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qTRYP_0aBrPpFV00

Here’s a list of the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:

1. Dow could rebound after breaking three-day winning streak

Stock futures for the United States increased on Wednesday after the Dow broke a three-day winning streak.

The 30-stock average closed down 81 points on Tuesday as the market struggled for direction ahead of Memorial Day weekend. It was up more than 100 points at session highs.

2. Bitcoin makes some progress, but the recent collapse has strengthened gold prices

Prices for the popular cryptocurrency “Bitcoin” rose on Wednesday, hovering around $40,000 per coin, after it crashed 30% to around $30,000.

The sell-off came after authorities in China and the US moved to tighten regulations and tax compliance on cryptos.

Bitcoin hit an all time high in April — reaching a valuation of nearly $65,000.

3. Major bank CEOs begin two-day Capitol Hill hearings

Major bank CEOs are set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday and the House Financial Services Committee on Thursday.

JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon, Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon, Citigroup’s Jane Fraser, Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan and Wells Fargo’s Charles Scharf face questions from lawmakers about how their institutions navigated the pandemic, providing a window into the economic recovery.

They’re also expected to be grilled over racial wealth inequalities.

4. Republicans to deliver $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

A group on GOP senators are working on a plan to send a $1 trillion infrastructure plan to President Joe Biden.

Republicans want to offset the spending without increasing taxes. After the White House cut its infrastructure offer more than 25% to $1.7 trillion, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., said the Democrats’ price tag was still “well above the range of what can pass Congress with bipartisan support.”

5. Tesla ditching radar for Autopilot in some vehicles

Tesla said it’s ditching radar in favor of a camera-based system to enable Autopilot features in its Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in North America.

All new Tesla vehicles include a standard set of Autopilot driver assistance features. Tesla also sells a $10,000 premium software package marketed as full self-driving.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Moynihan
Person
Charles Scharf
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Autopilot#Infrastructure#Trading Stock#Stock Trading#Stock Investors#Stock Prices#Dow#Capitol Hill#Jpmorgan Chase#Citigroup#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#Republicans#Gop#The White House#Democrats#Congress#Stock Futures#Session Highs#Gold Prices Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Gold
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
Senate
Country
China
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Tesla
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

Orphazyme Stock: 7 Things to Know About ORPH as Shares Skyrocket

Today, investors in Orphazyme (NASDAQ:ORPH) experienced wild gains. Orphazyme stock closed higher by more than 300%, but at one point, shares were up 1,000%. That is simply spectacular. This is a stock that halted numerous times today, and has seen a ridiculous number of shares trade hands. By market close,...
Stockstipranks.com

Friday’s Pre-Market: Here’s What You Need to Know Before the Market Opens

U.S. stock futures trended higher on Friday as investors await the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment numbers for the month of June, expected to be released later today. S&P and Dow futures were trading around 0.2% higher, while Nasdaq futures had gained about 0.1% at the time of writing. Investors...
StocksInvestorPlace

CCXI Stock: 12 Things to Know About ChemoCentryx as Shares Surge Today

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) stock is on the rise Friday as investors boost it higher in anticipation of one of its treatments getting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s what potential investors in CCXI stock need to know about its movement on Friday. While there’s no recent news...
Stocksmorns.ca

Zebra Technologies Corp. Cl A stock falls Wednesday, still outperforms market

The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as Danaher Corp. rose 0.37% to $111.71, and HP Inc. fell 1.22% to $30.05. Trading volume (205,601) remained 72,707 below its 50-day average volume of 278,308. Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an...
Stocksmorns.ca

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

The stock underperformed when compared to some of its competitors Wednesday, as RH. fell 2.78% to $611.33, Container Store Group Inc. fell 0.29% to $13.82, and Macy’s Inc. rose 4.93% to $19.60. Trading volume (6.9 M) remained 874,208 below its 50-day average volume of 7.7 M. Editor’s Note: This story...
StocksInvestorPlace

MDLY Stock: 12 Things to Know as Medley Management Skyrockets Today

Retail investors’ stock interests get more and more sophisticated by the day. What began with video game retailers and movie theater chains is transitioning to mortgages REITs, private prisons and now, asset management firms. Investors are squeezing Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) stock for all it’s worth, and MDLY was up more than 80% this morning.
Retailthoughtscroll.com

CoinSwitch Kuber Trading Tips: Most Important Things to Know Before You Start Trading on CoinSwitch.

With a little patience and smart thinking these CoinSwitch Kuber trading tips can help traders turn their cryptocurrency trades profitable. This might not sound that important but never trade with borrowed money or use the margin trading facility offered by cryptocurrency trading platforms in India like WazirX. Unlike stock markets, Cryptocurrency trading is a very tricky business and on a day when things go south, there is a very high chance of your capital wiping out in a matter of hours. So no margin trading is our rule number 1 to stay profitable.
EconomyInvestorPlace

TSLA Stock: 13 Things We Know About the Tesla Restaurants Buzz

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk looks to be finally moving forward with plans to open restaurants and TSLA stock is on the rise. Here’s everything investors need to know about the company’s restaurant plans. Tesla has filed a trademark application with the U.S. Patent and Trademark. This covers the use...
StocksInvestorPlace

HITI Stock: 7 Things to Know as High Tide Starts Trading on the Nasdaq

Today, Canadian cannabis retailer High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) started traded publicly on the Nasdaq Exchange. Shares opened at $9.79, and have been on a steady decline since. Currently, shares of HITI stock can be bought for $8.70. This highly anticipated listing comes following an extended period of anticipation. The company had...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) shares rose 21.31% to $38.87 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 billion. 9F (NASDAQ:JFU) stock moved upwards by 10.52% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $341.8 million. Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock moved upwards by 10.29%...
Currenciesthedailyvoicenews.com

Things To Know Before Investing In Gold or Bitcoin

A recent survey reveals that bitcoin has become a preferred investment choice among investors than gold in Australia. Out of the 2,000 investors who participated in the program, about 12.5% held cryptocurrency, while 12.1% invested in precious metals. But the perception of Bitcoin as a safe investment tool is quite...
MarketsInvestorPlace

Pot Shortages 2021: 18 Things for Marijuana Stock Investors to Know

Some states are dealing with pot shortages in 2021 that are making it hard for marijuana companies to keep up with demand. Let’s take a look at what marijuana stock investors need to know about the potential pot shortages in 2021. The most recent states to deal with pot shortages...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

IN BRIEF: Coca-Cola investors threaten suit over law firm diversity policy

A group of shareholders of Coca-Cola Co threatened legal action against the company’s board on Friday unless it ends what they allege are illegal policies that the company adopted in January to promote diversity among outside lawyers. The unidentified shareholders said Coke’s board breached its fiduciary duty to stockholders with...
Politicstheedgemarkets.com

Macron says France won't align with US or China in Indo-Pacific region

PARIS (June 10): French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday France and, he hoped, the European Union, would neither be a vassal of China nor be totally aligned with the United States in matters of defence in the Indo-Pacific region. "Our approach in terms of Indo-Pacific strategy is not to...
Public Healthdeseret.com

The U.S. needs to prepare for the Delta variant, Dr. Fauci says

The Delta variant— originally known as the B.1.617.2 — has been spreading rapidly throughout the world. In fact, the Delta variant has become the main coronavirus variant in the United Kingdom, overtaking the Alpha Variant (or the B.1.1.7 “UK variant”) as the most dominant in the region, according to CNN.