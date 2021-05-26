Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Pope kisses Auschwitz survivor's tattoo

msn.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has kissed the tattoo of an Auschwitz survivor during a general audience on Wednesday. Lidia Maksymowicz, a Polish citizen who was deported to Auschwitz from her native Belarus by the age of 3, showed the pope the number tattooed on her arm by the Nazis, and Francis leaned over and kissed it.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josef Mengele
Person
Pope Francis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holocaust Survivors#Vatican City#Family Experiences#Ap#Associated Press#Polish#Nazis#Vatican News#Hungarian#Auschwitz Survivor#The Holocaust#Rome#Vatican City#Nazi Populism#Humanity#Israel#Homage#Sincerity#Belarus#Egidio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Place
Europe
News Break
Tattoo
Place
Rome, IT
Related
TennisPosted by
Axios

Pope to meet with Lebanon's Christian leaders

Pope Francis plans to meet with leaders of Lebanon's Christian community on Tuesday for a "day of reflection on the worrying situation in the country," Reuters reports. The state of play: Lebanon is still reeling from the massive explosion that shook Beirut last year, deepening the country's economic crisis and sparking a political shakeup.
San Diego, CAsdjewishworld.com

A Survivor’s Trek Through Europe and the U.S.

SAN DIEGO — In this memoir, nonagenarian Michael G. Kesler tells how as a teenager, he escaped both forced service in the Soviet Army and the Nazi invasion of his Polish home town by hopping trains with his older sister Luba eastward to the Soviet Asian republics where they both found productive work.
ReligionPosted by
AFP

Pope's 'pain' over bodies found at Canadian indigenous school

Pope Francis expressed his "pain" Sunday over the discovery of the remains of 215 children in a mass grave at a former indigenous boarding school in Canada run by the Church. "I follow with pain the news coming from Canada about the shocking discovery of the remains of 215 children," he said, following Sunday prayers at Saint Peter's Square.
Religionla-croix.com

Heightened tensions in the pope's media world

It's not likely that the more than 300 people who work in the Vatican's communications department will quickly forget Pope Francis' recent visit to their offices at Palazzo Pio. They had been anticipating the May 24 visit since the start of his pontificate back in 2013. — But it turned...
Religionthecatholicthing.org

Cdl. Marx “challenged” by pope’s refusal

Cardinal Reinhard Marx said Thursday that Pope Francis’ decision not to accept his resignation as Catholic archbishop of Munich and Freising is a “great challenge.” Marx made the comment June 10, hours after the Vatican published a letter from the pope asking the 67-year-old cardinal to remain in charge of the archdiocese in southern Germany.
Worldwcn247.com

Pope taps South Korean to head Vatican office for priests

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has tapped a South Korean bishop to lead the Vatican office responsible for the world’s 400,000 Catholic priests. Monsignor Lazarus You Heung-sik is currently the bishop of Daejeon. He replaces the retiring Cardinal Beniamino Stella as prefect of the Congregation for Clergy .You’s appointment, announced Friday, is the second major nomination of an Asian prelate to a Holy See department. It follows Francis’ 2019 decision to bring Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle to Rome to head the office responsible for the church in the so-called mission territories of Africa, Asia and elsewhere. Asia is increasingly seen as the future of the Catholic Church.
Religiondnyuz.com

Pope Rejects German Cardinal’s Offer to Resign

ROME — Pope Francis on Thursday rejected the resignation of Cardinal Reinhard Marx, the archbishop of Munich, who had sought to leave his position last month in a gesture to take personal responsibility on behalf of the entire church hierarchy for decades of sexual abuse by priests and unaccountability by bishops.
Religionnordot.app

Pope sets term limits for leaders of international Catholic groups

Pope Francis has set limits on the time that leaders of international Catholic associations can stay in office, in a move that aims to prevent the abuse of power. The decree, published on Friday, provides for a change of personnel every five years, and applies to all federations and institutions subject to the Roman Curia, the Vatican's central bureaucracy.
ReligionTimes-Journal

A man of courage

Have been crucified with Christ; it is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me; and the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.” – Galations 2:20. The prisoners of...
Religioncochranetimespost.ca

HASSAN: Pope's words are too little, too late

After a long and awkward silence, Pope Francis emerged on Sunday to express “sorrow” over the bodies of 215 children found in British Columbia. In a public prayer in St. Peter’s Square, he called for respect for Indigenous cultures and the need to heal from the pain. The gravesite of...
ReligionPosted by
Times Leader

Vatican regulates lay movements to prevent governance abuses

ROME (AP) — The Vatican took steps Friday to better regulate lay religious movements by imposing term limits on their leaders and requiring internal elections to be representative of their memberships. The Vatican’s laity office cracked down on the largely unregulated world of associations of the faithful after some cases...
Worldfides.org

AMERICA/URUGUAY - The multiplication of loaves and fish inspires the pastoral guidelines for 2021-2023

Month of Spiritual Professions: "God had a dream for St. Joseph ..." Time of hope, time of concern, but "it's always time of God" Montevideo (Agenzia Fides) - The members of the Bishops' Conference of Uruguay met for their Plenary Assembly from 7 to 10 June, connected through a digital platform, and at the end of the work they informed about the main points discussed during the meeting. The Assembly opened with a lectio divina of the passage from the Gospel of St. Matthew 14, 13 - 21, the multiplication of the loaves and fishes, led by Mgr. Heriberto Bodeant, Bishop of Canelones. The biblical text, whose title is "Compassionate Jesus saves us", will illuminate the new pastoral guidelines of the Episcopal Conference for the period 2021-2023 that were approved during this Assembly.
PoliticsSFGate

Woman wanted by Vatican asks Italian government to intervene

ROME (AP) — Lawyers for an Italian intelligence analyst wanted by the Vatican on embezzlement-related charges have asked Italy's government to press papal prosecutors to decide whether to put her on trial or archive the case. In a June 8 registered letter and an email to the Italian embassy to...
Societyfides.org

EUROPE/ITALY - The "boat" of the shipwreck becomes a monument to the memory of the tragedies in the Mediterranean

Rome (Agenzia Fides) - "Thousands of people flee from wars, violence, persecutions, poverty, because they are looking for a better future and chase a dream that often turns into a nightmare, during those journeys that end in tragedy in our Mediterranean sea. Our response can only be that of responsibility and solidarity", says Father Bruno Ciceri, Scalabrinian priest and international director of the organization "Stella Maris" (former Apostolate of the Sea) to Agenzia Fides on the eve of tomorrow's ceremony June 13, in Augusta, Sicily, which will see the wreck of the shipwreck of April 18, 2015, become a "Garden of Memory". Father Ciceri recalls that the "Boat" which sank, caused the death of over a thousand migrants, in 2016 and the Italian government had the task to carry out the possible recognition of the corpses trapped inside it.
Religionpillarcatholic.com

How the Pope’s canonical reform closes door on German deaconesses

On Tuesday morning, Pope Francis promulgated a revised Book VI of the Code of Canon Law, which contains the penal law of the Latin Church. Included within its provisions is a new, far more explicitly outlined crime on the attempted ordination of women, in what could prove to be a pointed action directed at the Church in Germany.
Miami, FLMiami Herald

Michele Gillen exposed challenges of forgotten Holocaust survivors

We are grief-stricken over the passing of Michele Gillen. She was an extraordinary human being, whose compassion for people and meticulous reporting has created an enduring legacy of righteousness. Twenty years ago, Michele’s groundbreaking series about the plight of Holocaust survivors living in poverty, and forgotten by society, forced institutions...
ReligionPosted by
Newsweek

Vatican Forces lay Movements to Term Limit Those in Leadership Amid Scandals

On Friday, the Vatican started to implement term limits on their lay leaders and require internal elections to be held, the Associated Press reported. Vatican leadership hoped the move would reduce scandals like the recent reports of several cases of lay movement founders allegedly sexually abusing their members and instances where founders refused to relinquish control over their communities.
Kansas City, MOKansas City Star

As Auschwitz exhibit opens in Kansas City, memories haunt this Holocaust survivor

She is one of the last survivors of Auschwitz in the Kansas City area. On Sunday, Elizabeth Nussbaum, soon to turn 94, was set to enter Union Station for a special viewing of some 700 artifacts from the Nazi concentration camp that in May 1944 killed her mother, her father and her six brothers and sisters only moments after they were disgorged from a suffocating railroad box car from Hungary.