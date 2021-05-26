East Coast Attorneys General Join Fight Against Formosa Plastics Plant In St. James

I've been a resident of New Orleans since my family moved down here when I was 12. I grew up learning in school how many football fields the coast of Louisiana was losing an hour while also attending the Audubon Aquarium, where the main tank features a reef built on an oil rig, with prominent fossil fuel sponsorship, modeled as an ideal Gulf habitat. I didn't realize the cognitive dissonance of this upbringing until recently when I've come to understand one of the main reasons we are losing our home, the reason that is causing and exacerbating this land loss and our vulnerability: the extraction, refining, and burning of these same fossil fuels.