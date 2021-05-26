East Coast Attorneys General Join Fight Against Formosa Plastics Plant In St. James
Five East Coast attorneys general are getting involved in a fight over a proposed Louisiana plastics plant. The democratic attorneys general of New York, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Massachusetts and New Jersey have sent a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers demanding it further assess the environmental and health impacts of the proposed plant in St. James. They don’t have the authority to stop the plant from being built or permitted.www.kedm.org