Live – The trial is being attended by reporter Saskia Bellman. Follow the issue via her tweets at the bottom of this article (from about 10 a.m.). Discussing the findings of an intense investigation this week, the court will address three key questions: Was flight MH17 shot down by a BUK missile? Was a BUK missile launched from an agricultural field near Pervomaiskyi in eastern Ukraine? Were the four suspects Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky, Leonid Charchenko and Oleg Bulatov involved? Discussing the last question will take most of the time.