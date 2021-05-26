Cancel
Restive Nigeria town scores win for peace with football

By AFP
msn.com
 18 days ago

For years, the central Nigerian city of Jos was a flashpoint for ethnic strife pitting Christian and Muslim youths against each other in clashes in rival neighbourhoods. Neighbour turned against neighbour as Muslims dared not cross into Christian districts, and Christians steered clear of Muslim dominated quarters. But community leaders...

