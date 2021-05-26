Letter: Afghanistan: Right back where we started

As the “forever war” between the U.S. and terrorists in Afghanistan winds to a close, it appears to be on the verge of ending in complete defeat for the U.S. Unfortunately, this war is the result of two generations of poor U.S. foreign policy. The U.S. government, which technically put the Taliban into power and ousted them after 9/11, are allowing them to retake Afghanistan. Forty years of war has changed nothing and now Pandora’s Box will be opened to terrorists, as it was in Iraq. The U.S. government’s move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is a clear step in the wrong direction.