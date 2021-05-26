Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Letter: Afghanistan: Right back where we started

By Jackson Jay Taylor
Salt Lake Tribune
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleAs the “forever war” between the U.S. and terrorists in Afghanistan winds to a close, it appears to be on the verge of ending in complete defeat for the U.S. Unfortunately, this war is the result of two generations of poor U.S. foreign policy. The U.S. government, which technically put the Taliban into power and ousted them after 9/11, are allowing them to retake Afghanistan. Forty years of war has changed nothing and now Pandora’s Box will be opened to terrorists, as it was in Iraq. The U.S. government’s move to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is a clear step in the wrong direction.

www.sltrib.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iraq War#Isis#War In Iraq#Taliban#Pandora S Box#Isis#Al Qaeda#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
Washington StatePosted by
AFP

Where things stand for Afghanistan as Ghani visits Washington

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani begins a visit to Washington Thursday at a time the Taliban are making huge advances across the country. There are fears that already-demoralised Afghan security forces will be swiftly overrun when the remaining American troops withdraw. And peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government remain stalled. Here are some questions and answers about the situation on the ground, and the implications for Afghanistan:
Aerospace & Defensepatriotdailypress.org

We’re Leaving Afghanistan… Then What?

“We’re leaving Afghanistan,” I recently asked an Air Force officer in a position to know these things, “So then what?”. Before we get to his answer, let’s look at where we are after 20 years and how we got there. Let’s be clear about something: The Soviet Union blew up...
U.S. Politicslowyinstitute.org

Standing with Afghanistan: Inclusion and women’s rights in peace talks

The agreement signed by the United States and the Taliban in February 2020 sought to end America’s (and Australia’s) longest-running war. After nearly two decades of conflict, the US and NATO allies committed to withdrawing all foreign military personnel from Afghanistan. In exchange, the Taliban agreed to prevent terrorist groups from operating on Afghan territory and to participate in talks with Afghanistan’s government.
PoliticsPosted by
PennLive.com

Withdrawing from Afghanistan is dangerous | PennLive letters

The planned withdrawal of all U.S. and European troops from Afghanistan by Sep. 11, 2021 will probably allow the Taliban to reconquer Afghanistan and impose a strict Islamist regime within the country, and establish terrorist organizations devoted to attacking the United States. The Taliban followers are terrorists who are aligned...
Worldsouthasiamonitor.org

Don't start a new blame game: Pakistan to Afghanistan

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday warned his country will not take responsibility for any deterioration in the Afghan peace process. Addressing the inaugural session of the Pak-Afghan Bilateral Dialogue in Islamabad, the foreign minister said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and a core group would reportedly be traveling to Washington soon.
PoliticsChico Enterprise-Record

Letter: Yet another threat from the far right

Sometimes it’s useful to draw the connections. In the last few days, council member Huber was forced to quit a summer job because of threats against his employer from the local far-right. Recent news reports have described large numbers of honest election officials leaving their jobs because of threats of...
Middle EastTimes Union

Letter: Palestine has right to exist, too

Palestine has a right to exist, and the Palestinian people deserve to live in dignity yet, every day, the Palestinian people endure the hardship and humiliation imposed by the Israeli military occupation. Their homes and lands are confiscated or demolished to make way for illegal Israeli settlements. While the United...
Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy’s Biggest Fear: Chinese Warships Armed with Railguns

Last month the United States Navy scaled back its efforts and could end efforts to develop and electromagnetic railgun (EMRG), a weapon that wouldn’t be out of place in a futuristic science fiction movie or video game. To date the U.S. Navy has spent some $500 in RYD efforts. The Navy’s EMRG project was first conceived in 2003.
Panama City Beach, FLPosted by
The Atlantic

A Grisly Skin Disease Is Creeping Into the American South

Three years ago, Laura Gaither and her family spent their summer vacation in Panama City Beach, Florida. One afternoon, while rinsing sand off her feet, the 35-year-old Alabama resident felt something biting her legs and noticed tiny black bugs on her skin. Gaither brushed them away, and later, when she described the bites to local residents, they told her that she had likely been bitten by sand flies.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli ambassador to United States resigns

Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. resigned on Sunday, hours after welcoming Israeli President Reuven Rivlin to D.C., where he will meet on Monday with President Biden at the White House. Why it matters: Gilad Erdan's decision comes as the Biden administration and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett feel each...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Koreans worry over 'emaciated' Kim Jong Un, state media says

SEOUL, June 27 (Reuters) - Everyone in North Korea is heartbroken over leader Kim Jong Un's apparent weight loss, said an unidentified resident of Pyongyang quoted on the country's tightly controlled state media, after watching recent video footage of Kim. The rare public comment on Kim's health come after foreign...
Military19fortyfive.com

Why Russia, China, Iran and North Korea Hate the Nimitz-Class Aircraft Carrier

At 1,092 feet, the Nimitz-class supercarriers are more than three times the length of a football field, and with a crew of 3,200 sailors and 2,480 airmen, these are essentially floating cities. The lead ship of the class, USS Nimitz – nicknamed “Old Salt” – was commissioned in May 1975, was named after Admiral Chester Nimitz, who led the U.S. Navy through the Second World War.
Worldfreenews.live

The carrier of the Russian Doomsday weapon went to sea for the first time

The nuclear submarine Belgorod of Project 09852, which is to become the carrier of the Poseidon nuclear torpedoes, called the Doomsday weapon in the British press, has entered factory sea trials in the White Sea for the first time, a source in the shipbuilding industry told. According to the source,...
Middle Eastmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how a missile launched by Hamas hit a residential area of ​​Tel Aviv, leaving several wounded

There are already three confirmed deaths at this time in Israel after the offensive launched by the terrorist group Hamas for the second consecutive day, this Tuesday with a major offensive of up to, according to them, 130 rockets launched shortly before 9 p.m. Spanish time. On this occasion, they have launched most of them practically at the same time with the aim of overcoming the effective defenses of the Israeli anti-aircraft system, known as the Iron Dome.