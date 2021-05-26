Cancel
Congress & Courts

Letter: Don’t forget GOP’s fealty to the man who almost destroyed our democracy

By Dennis R. Edmonds
Salt Lake Tribune
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe latest excuse given by GOP leadership and rank and file members for ousting Liz Cheney from her leadership position in the House is that she was a “distraction.” A distraction from what? Spending 100% of their time obstructing everything the Biden administration attempts to do, including preventing votes on HR 1 to protect the right to vote, and on a bill to rebuild America’s crumbling bridges, highways, water systems and other essential infrastructure.

www.sltrib.com
