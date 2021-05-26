Cancel
Economy

Norwegian Cruise sets plan for 8 more cruise ships to resume operations

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 17 days ago
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Wednesday its plan for the next phase of the resumption of cruises, which will include eight more ships setting sail in Fall 2021. The stock rallied 2.6% in premarket trading. For the cruise operator's Oceania Cruises, Riviera will resume sailings from Istanbul in October, Insignia will resume sailing from Miami to the Panama Canal in December and Sirena will start sailing from Miami to Panama City in January. The company's Regent Seven Seas Cruises will have all five ships resuming operations by February 2022. The cruises from the U.S. are contingent on obtaining approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Norwegian's announcement comes a day after Royal Caribbean Group said it received provisional approval from the CDC to start trial voyages in June. Norwegian's stock has rallied 22.4% year to date through Tuesday, Royal Caribbean shares have climbed 19.2% and Carnival Corp.'s stock has run up 32.0%, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.5%.

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news.

Thoughts on How Royal Caribbean Handled Onboard COVID Cases

One of the passengers currently sailing on the Celebrity Millennium, where two guests were found to have tested positive for COVID-19, said it best in an interview. No change in temperament, no change in policies, no change in itinerary, no change in mood … no change. It’s business as usual...
iHeartRadio

Two Passengers On Fully Vaccinated Cruise Ship Test Positive For COVID-19

Two passengers who shared a stateroom on the first cruise ship to set sail in North America since the start of the coronavirus pandemic tested positive for COVID-19. Royal Caribbean said that the two passengers are both asymptomatic and are currently in isolation. They are being monitored by the ship's medical team, and the cruise line said they are "conducting contact tracing, expediting testing for all close contacts and closely monitoring the situation."
Cruise lines say no change in sailing plans despite new COVID cases

Royal Caribbean and Carnival will push ahead with a return to cruises this summer despite two guests testing positive for COVID-19 onboard a test run for Royal Caribbean’s Celebrity Millennium ship. A year after several cruise ships were host to major coronavirus outbreaks and with large numbers of Americans now...
Norwegian Cruise Line plans fully vaccinated cruising, defying Florida governor

Norwegian Cruise Line announced Monday that it plans to resume cruising from Miami in August with fully vaccinated passengers, a plan that threatens to defy Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' order banning businesses from requiring vaccines. The announcement creates confusion about plans of cruise lines that in recent days have announced diverging strategies for resuming operations — with some planning test voyages, some requiring vaccines and some welcoming people on board with masks and social distancing. Carnival Cruise Line, meanwhile, announced that fully vaccinated voyages will take place from Galveston, Texas. Royal Caribbean is taking the opposite approach — strongly encouraging but not requiring vaccinations and hinting that passengers who cannot prove they are vaccinated will face testing and other "protocols."
Shore News Network

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL VOYAGES RESTARTING FROM THE U.S

MIAMI, FLORIDA – Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel with a 54-year history of breaking boundaries, today announced additional voyages scheduled to set sail from New York, Los Angeles, Port Canaveral, Fla., and Miami and confirmed that its newest innovative ship, Norwegian Encore will replace Norwegian Bliss in Alaska this summer.
Onboard Royal Caribbean's first cruise ship from North America

Royal Caribbean's Adventure of the Seas is departing The Bahamas today as the first ship to restart sailings in North America, and I'm onboard to see what cruising is like now. The cruise industry shutdown in March 2020, but it is on the brink of resuming operations across various ships...
Cruise recovery will be faster than expected: Royal Caribbean

After 15 months of a total stoppage in the cruise industry due to the coronavirus pandemic, next week cruises will restart in Mexico with the arrival of a Royal Caribbean vessel to Cozumel, beginning the road to recovery, which is expected to be faster than anticipated. Alberto Muñoz, vice president...
Carnival Cruise Line Adding More Ships Back Into Operation in August

Carnival Cruise Line has announced its new phase f\of the summer restart of guest operations, including the first cruise for Mardi Gras and the return of additional ships in August. Highlights:. Mardi Gras will start operating her seven-day cruises from Port Canaveral on Saturday, July 31, with pre-inaugural sailings to...
New Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship Arrives at Homeport

Royal Caribbean’s new Odyssey of the Seas cruise ship has arrived at her new homeport of Port Everglades, located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The vessel arrived in the U.S. for the very first time last week in Port Canaveral. Odyssey of the Seas Arrives Home. After arriving in the U.S....
What It’s Like On the First Cruise Ship To Resume Caribbean Cruises

Celebrity Cruises is setting the course for cruising’s triumphant return to the Caribbean with its roundtrip voyages from St. Maarten on Celebrity Millennium. I’m onboard for Cruise Fever for the inaugural cruise, and this landmark sailing certainly has a celebratory feel, marking a long-awaited sense of revitalization for travel and tourism in the Caribbean. Cruising is crucial to the islands, and Celebrity Millennium is visiting Barbados, Aruba and Curacao on this voyage.
Unvaccinated adult cruisers can expect to pay for tests: Royal Caribbean

The line isn't mandating vaccination for its five ships set to sail from Florida in July and August. 'It is strongly recommended that guests set sail fully vaccinated, if they are eligible,' a Royal Caribbean spokesperson said. 'Those who are unvaccinated or unable to verify vaccination will be required to undergo testing and follow other protocols at their own expense. These expenses are still being finalized.'
Royal Caribbean Odyssey of the Seas arrives to its new home in a Florida first

Royal Caribbean has finally let a Quantum-class ship home port in Florida for the first time with the arrival of Odyssey of the Seas to Port Everglades. The first ship in the line’s innovative class, Quantum of the Seas, debuted in 2016, and it wasn’t until this fifth ship in the Quantum series, that the company decided to let cruise fans in the Sunshine State have easy access.