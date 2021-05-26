Norwegian Cruise sets plan for 8 more cruise ships to resume operations

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. announced Wednesday its plan for the next phase of the resumption of cruises, which will include eight more ships setting sail in Fall 2021. The stock rallied 2.6% in premarket trading. For the cruise operator's Oceania Cruises, Riviera will resume sailings from Istanbul in October, Insignia will resume sailing from Miami to the Panama Canal in December and Sirena will start sailing from Miami to Panama City in January. The company's Regent Seven Seas Cruises will have all five ships resuming operations by February 2022. The cruises from the U.S. are contingent on obtaining approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Norwegian's announcement comes a day after Royal Caribbean Group said it received provisional approval from the CDC to start trial voyages in June. Norwegian's stock has rallied 22.4% year to date through Tuesday, Royal Caribbean shares have climbed 19.2% and Carnival Corp.'s stock has run up 32.0%, while the S&P 500 has gained 11.5%.