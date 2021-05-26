Humidity Could Make it Feel Like 100° Today, Disappointing Weather Memorial Day Weekend

It's a mild start out there with temperatures this morning-- they are in the 60s and 50s, it is feeling definitely unseasonably warm across our state! Our normal lows are near 40 degrees this time of year. A cold front passing through will give us some cooler and more fall like air for today with temperatures that will top out in the upper 60s. However, this is still above average for this time of year as our normal high for October 22nd is 61 degrees. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds and it will be another nice day to get outside, just grab a sweater or light jacket.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 16 HOURS AGO