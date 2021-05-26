CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humidity Could Make it Feel Like 100° Today, Disappointing Weather Memorial Day Weekend

By MCS Staff
 2021-05-26

Humidity Could Make it Feel Like 100° Today, Disappointing Weather Memorial Day Weekend. Temperatures are likely going to reach the low to mid 90s today and it’s going to feel like...

wfft.com

Feeling like fall, rain returns this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Grab a jacket or sweatshirt, it’s a chilly start. Early Friday morning temperatures start off in the upper 30s and lower 40s under a cloudy sky. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on Apple. Download the FOX 55 Severe Weather Center App on...
ENVIRONMENT
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Cooler & More Fall-Like Weather Returns This Weekend...

It's a mild start out there with temperatures this morning-- they are in the 60s and 50s, it is feeling definitely unseasonably warm across our state! Our normal lows are near 40 degrees this time of year. A cold front passing through will give us some cooler and more fall like air for today with temperatures that will top out in the upper 60s. However, this is still above average for this time of year as our normal high for October 22nd is 61 degrees. Today we will see a mix of sun and clouds and it will be another nice day to get outside, just grab a sweater or light jacket.
ENVIRONMENT
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Fall-like conditions return for the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A cold front will exit Southwest Virginia early Friday morning. While a few isolated showers may linger around for the morning, we’re looking at a drier day ahead. It won’t be too chilly of a morning with temperatures starting off in the 50s and 60s for...
ENVIRONMENT
Free Lance-Star

FREDERICKSBURG AREA WEATHER: Weekend will feel a little more like fall

A dry and cooler weekend lies ahead for the Fredericksburg area. The cold front mentioned in Wednesday’s blogpost pushed through the Fredericksburg vicinity early this Friday morning, albeit slowly. FROPA (“frontal passage” in weather geek speak) occurred about 5:30 a.m. at Stafford Regional Airport, and then roughly an hour later the boundary wandered across Shannon Airport. No rain was recorded at either location during the event.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
WDAM-TV

Sunshine returns today with nice weather this weekend

We’re starting off your morning with mostly clear skies and temps in the mid 60s. Skies will be sunny all day long. Highs will be in the low 80s this afternoon. The weather will be great for those Friday Night Football Games as temperatures will fall into the mid 60s this evening. Lows overnight will be in the upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
Dallas News

Very warm weekend with increasing humidity

Friday will feature brief patchy clouds, otherwise generally clear with low humidity and highs in the 80s. Expect an increase in humidity through the day, especially south of DFW. The weekend will be breezy and very warm with highs in the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. That’s well above...
DALLAS, TX
WYFF4.com

"Fall-like feel" returns to Upstate this weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A cold front is pushing through this morning and the winds behind it will usher in cooler, drier air for the weekend allowing for that "fall-like feel" to return. Slow clearing skies are expected Friday with mostly clear conditions expected by Saturday morning. This will allow temperatures...
ENVIRONMENT

