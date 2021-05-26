‘Open the doors’: Tour Manteca’s Great Wolf Lodge water park resort before June debut

What’s your favorite way to cool off when the temperatures start to soar? Beach days are great and nothing beats a dip in a lake, river, or swimming pool, but we’re here to show you a way that you can keep cool while also making unforgettable memories. The Truckee River is a river in Northern California that’s especially treasured for its recreational opportunities. Located nearby is an adventure company that has made it their mission to make floating down the Truckee’s relaxing waters as easy as possible, and we think they do a great job. Check out this family-friendly float trip for a unique and fun outing!