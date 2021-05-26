Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manteca, CA

‘Open the doors’: Tour Manteca’s Great Wolf Lodge water park resort before June debut

By Marijke Rowland
Modesto Bee
 18 days ago

Like a slumbering giant, the Great Wolf Lodge water park resort in Manteca is just waiting for its moment to spring to life. The massive hotel, indoor water park and family entertainment complex just off Highway 120 is still about a month out from its grand opening after enduring almost a full year of pandemic delays. On Tuesday, local media, including The Bee, got a first look inside the completed development, which is expected to become a regional tourism draw across Northern California and beyond.

www.modbee.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Manteca, CA
State
Massachusetts State
Manteca, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Resorts#Restaurants#Stone State Park#Grand Opening#Dining Room#Open Water#Great Wolf Manteca#North American#Barnwood#Paw Pledge#Canadian#Manteca Site#Water Park Entry#Water Park Access#Doors#Rustic Lobby#Spring#Pizza Parlor#Room Reservations#Themed Bunk Beds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Travel
Related
Redding, CANapa Valley Register

Fishing Is My Day Job: Lovely sights on the Sac

Go For The Fish … get caught by Mother Nature’s “Big Show.” Look at this list of sightings on the Sac at Redding. We were surrounded by lovely natural things to look at as we fished our way down the Sacramento River last week. A dozen day-old baby geese dressed...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Truckee, CAOnlyInYourState

Spend A Relaxing Day Floating Down The Truckee River In Northern California For A Family-Friendly Adventure

What’s your favorite way to cool off when the temperatures start to soar? Beach days are great and nothing beats a dip in a lake, river, or swimming pool, but we’re here to show you a way that you can keep cool while also making unforgettable memories. The Truckee River is a river in Northern California that’s especially treasured for its recreational opportunities. Located nearby is an adventure company that has made it their mission to make floating down the Truckee’s relaxing waters as easy as possible, and we think they do a great job. Check out this family-friendly float trip for a unique and fun outing!
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Vallejo, CAVallejo Times-Herald

Camp Fire Golden Empire hikes on for happy campers

COVID-19’s impact on American families is still being calculated, as well as its impact on children who spent a year away from school, their peers, and even the great outdoors. That’s why this year, the idea of summer camp has sugar plums and s’mores dancing through the heads of children...
California StateSFGate

Sea foraging for kombu on California's Central Coast

Raised in Northern California in the 1980s, seaweed has been a part of my diet since childhood. At a time when my rural Mendocino County hometown didn’t yet have a sushi restaurant, my mom would stock up on crispy, nearly translucent sheets of paper-like nori for us to roll our own maki sushi at home. And my favorite part of the miso soup we’d get on our trips to San Francisco’s Japantown was the chewy, slippery pieces of wakame that I’d slurp down with rich, salty umami broth and tiny cubes of tofu.
Visual ArtVacaville Reporter

May 20 Arts and Entertainment: Always Something to Celebrate

The Visions of the Wild Plastic Arts Challenge winners include: Skye Neme-O’Connell, Napa, 5 to 9 age group; Brian Nacer Belaidi, Vallejo, 10 to 12; Adyan Edais, Vallejo, 14 to 15; Kristen Anne Aquado, American Canyon, 16 to 18; Leesa Whitten Greenlee, Brisbane, adult. AAA HONORS VALLEJO STUDENT. Kari Aguirre...
Richmond, CAPosted by
The Richmond Standard

Richmond: Call for local artists for Cherry Blossom Row project

City Ventures is seeking applications from Bay Area artists for a public art opportunity to design a pedestrian trellis and decorative structure as part of a grand entry at its upcoming Cherry Blossom Row residential project on Dalai Lama Avenue in Richmond’s Southwest Annex Neighborhood. A 1 percent for Public Art Project, it has an anticipated total budget in the range of $100,000 to $150,000 and is open to artists in the structural design discipline based in Bay Area Counties (Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano and Sonoma).
Auburn, CArosevilletoday.com

Auburn Transit pilots shuttle service to American River Confluence

Concerns heightened over congestion at popular recreation area. Auburn, CA- Auburn Transit began piloting a route that shuttles visitors from the Auburn Business Districts down to the river confluence. The plan provides a way to park – stress free – and be shuttled down to the Confluence, making 5 primary...
California Staterismedia.com

Regional Spotlight: Robust Spring Home-Buying Season in California

Heated market conditions and a shortage of homes for sale continued to put upward pressure on home prices in California, driving the state’s median price above the $800,000 benchmark for the first time ever in April, as home sales soared from last year’s pandemic-level lows, the California Association of REALTORS® (C.A.R.) recently said.
Antioch, CAContra Costa Herald

Director, producer Joey Travolta brings unique film crew to Antioch to shoot video for biennial veterans event

“Music Heals” for Stand Down on the Delta to be held Sept. 10-13 at Contra Costa Event Park. Director and producer Joey Travolta brought one of his unique film crews to Antioch on Saturday, May 15 to shoot a promotional video for this year’s Stand Down on the Delta, the biennial event for veterans. The video, entitled “Music Heals” focuses on the bands that will be playing at this year’s four-day event, Sept. 10-13 at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) in Antioch, according to J.R. Wilson, president of both Delta Veterans Group (DVG) and Stand Down on the Delta.
Mendocino County, CAtravelawaits.com

8 Northern California Wineries That’ll Give You A Taste Of The Old Country

Highway 101 in Mendocino County, California, parallels the Russian River and passes through land settled by Italian immigrants with names like Parducci, Barra, Graziano, and Testa. Their legacy lives on in the 100-year-old vineyards that populate the area. There are wineries still run by the fourth- and fifth-generation heirs who grew up on this land with winemaking in their blood.
Brentwood, CAmarinmommies.com

U-Pick Organic Cherries in Brentwood

Cherry season has just started in Northern California, and there's nothing quite like enjoying a sweet ripe organic cherry picked right off the tree. If you want to go pick your own cherries in the San Francisco Bay Area, you'll have to head out to the East Bay town of Brentwood, which is more or less our regional cherry growing capital. It's the perfect destination for a fun and delicious family outing.
California StateRedlands Daily Facts

Bubble Watch: ‘Question the sustainability’ of California home prices

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: As another statewide home-price record is shattered in the pandemic era, we hear this: “Not only do skyrocketing home prices threaten already low homeownership levels and make it harder for those who don’t already have a home to purchase one, it also brings to question the sustainability of this market cycle.”
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
California StateSFGate

Searching out sandwiches in Northern California's Yolo County

When I first moved to the Bay Area, about a decade ago, there were only three things that I knew people went to Yolo County for: the Cache Creek Casino Resort, the Yocha Dehe golf course and fly fishing. Since I’ve never seen much of the appeal in any of these attractions (other than the cinematic potential of fishing lines sailing through the air), I didn’t give the area much thought. But then a few weeks ago, a friend told me about something much more appealing: The Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation is serving some really excellent sandwiches out of an olive mill deep in Yolo’s agricultural heartland.
Manteca, CAManteca Bulletin

$1.2M TRACT HOME ARIVES IN SJ COUNTY

Mountain House, when it comes to the price of tract resale homes, is the bellwether for San Joaquin County. As of Friday there were 14 pending sales of pre-existing homes with contracts in excess of $1 million. The most expensive tract resale home in Mountain House is in escrow for...