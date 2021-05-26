‘Open the doors’: Tour Manteca’s Great Wolf Lodge water park resort before June debut
Like a slumbering giant, the Great Wolf Lodge water park resort in Manteca is just waiting for its moment to spring to life. The massive hotel, indoor water park and family entertainment complex just off Highway 120 is still about a month out from its grand opening after enduring almost a full year of pandemic delays. On Tuesday, local media, including The Bee, got a first look inside the completed development, which is expected to become a regional tourism draw across Northern California and beyond.www.modbee.com