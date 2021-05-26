Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

FUSER: more DLC out this week (2 new tracks + freebie)

By Lite_Agent
perfectly-nintendo.com
 17 days ago

Harmonix have announced that this week will see the release of another set of DLC for FUSER, with a little freebie this time around!. Here’s what you will be able to get from May 27th:. “Days Go By” by Dirty Vegas ($1.99) “Days Go By” by Dirty Vegas comes from...

www.perfectly-nintendo.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuser#Dance Music#The Band#Dlc#Music Video#Free Love#Popular Music#Free Time#Fuser#Harmonix#Crate#Uk Dance#Software#Song#Best Dance Recording#Billboard#Bass#Star#Popular Media#This Week
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
MusicNintendo Life

FUSER Takes Its Cues From TikTok For Their New Music DLC

Past DLC tracks for DJ rhythm game Fuser have included the latest bops, and timeless classics — basically, whatever gets the people goin' in the club. The DLC pack of songs for June has bops and classics, sure, but with a distinctly... Gen-Z bent. With sea-shanty hit "Soon May The...
Video Gamesperfectly-nintendo.com

Streets of Rage 4: Shiva reveal (Mr. X Nightmare DLC)

Later this year, Streets of Rage 4 is getting some more content with the release of a free Software update, but also a piece of paid DLC called Mr. X Nightmare. new original music from Tee Lopes (who previously worked on Sonic Mania, League of Legends, and Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, and others)
Musicthexboxhub.com

FUSER turns up the heat with host of new free and paid DLC tracks

It’s a busy old time back at FUSER HQ, with the Harmonix team and those behind the DJ ’em up having recently pushed out a huge free update centred on the new Diamond Stage. But for all the features and improvements in the world, it’s the tunes that are the stars of the entire FUSER experience, and what is planned to drop throughout June sees the heat get turned right up.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Minecraft Launches Ben 10 Content & New DLC This Week

Mojang released two new additions to Minecraft this week as we got the Caves & Cliffs update as well as the new Ben 10 DLC. First off, the update is totally free and has been added to every single version of the base game on the planet, so everyone should have it as soon as you download it. Included in the update are a few new additions and creatures, including the axolotl, a cute goat (which will ram you), a new glow squid and glow ink that comes from it, new blocks of various forms to come across, like amethyst and dripleaf and copper, and the ability to craft a spyglass to see far into the distance. Plus the addition of a new weapon in lightning rods that emit a redstone signal when struck by lightning! As for the Ben 10 addition, we have more info below and you can check out a trailer for it as well.
Rock Musicmetalinjection

THE WEEKLY INJECTION: New Releases From ATREYU, RED FANG, and More Out Today – 6/4

This week’s new heavy metal releases include lots of lineup shifts, progressive sludge for bees, classic death metal vibes, and more! To the metals…. Starting this week with a shaken up Atreyu. This is their first record with Brandon and Marc taking over all the vocals. New vox or not this feels like a recent Atreyu record with all the anthemic melodic metal you'd expect from them.
Video Gameshardcoregamer.com

Sable’s Release Date Revealed Alongside Japanese Breakfast Performance

One of the most anticipated open-world games for many hasn’t necessary been some triple-A title, but rather Sable, from Raw Fury and developers Shedworks. The stylish desert landscapes, Moebius-esque style, and smooth action as you glide around just seemed to create for a nice and chill game that encourages exploration. And of course, there’s the soundtrack provided by Michelle Zauner, best known for performing (solo or otherwise) as the indie rock/pop act Japanese Breakfast. And during Summer Game Fest’s Kickoff Live! event, Japanese Breakfast (hot of the heels of their critically-acclaimed album Jubilee) not only showed up for a performance of “Glider” from Sable’s soundtrack (which you can see below) but there was also a surprise after it.
Video Gamesjumpdashroll.com

E3 2021: Metal Slug Tactics Takes the Arcade Classic Turn-Based

Metal Slug and turn-based aren’t two things that you’d expect to go hand in hand and yet developer Dotemu has done just that with Metal Slug Tactics. Announced during the Summer Game Fest Kickoff show the arcade shoot ‘em up now has a distinctly tactical approach. Introduced with an incredibly...
Video GamesIGN

FF7 Remake Intergrade DLC Walkthrough: Chapter 1 (Part 3)

Now that Sonon has arrived, it's time for the Wutaian's to get to work by collecting some ID's. For more on Final Fantasy VII: Remake, including guides for Shinra Box Buster challenges and Happy Turtle Collectibles, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/final-fantasy-7-remake/INTERmission_Yuffie_DLC_Guide_-_Intergrade.
Behind Viral Videos9to5Google

YouTube Music adds new ‘Replay Mix’ for your most played songs

YouTube Music has been putting more focus on its algorithmic auto-playlists as of late, having renamed its iconic “Your Mix” playlist and introduced seven new daily mixes in the past year. In addition to these, a new “Replay Mix” is now appearing for many YouTube Music users that includes their most commonly played songs from the past “few weeks.”
Musicdancingastronaut.com

Skrillex and Noisia deliver bass-hallowing merger with josh pan and Dylan Brady, ‘Supersonic (My Existence)’

After more than a year’s waiting time, Skrillex has finally green lit his highly anticipated tie-up with Noisia, josh pan, and Dylan Brady, “Supersonic (My Existence).” Initially derived out of josh pan and Dylan Brady’s 2019 OWSLA released LP This Car Needs Some Wheels, the release—which had been branded a remix only up until the former’s Instagram update—was welcomed in during Noisia’s Northern Bass Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand right as the year struck midnight and follows the OWSLA label head’s previous double dose of comeback singles in May, “Too Bizarre” with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain as well as “Butterflies” with Four Tet and Starrah.
Theater & DanceEDMTunes

Maceo Plex Reworks Faithless’ Iconic Track ‘Insomnia’

Maceo Plex just reworked the iconic 2015 track by Faithless, ‘Insomnia‘. This is almost perfect timing as festivals begin to make their comeback. The remix features the original track and vocals with a major electronic, techno feel. From the old school rave vibes to the new, check out two versions of the remix.
Musicearmilk.com

UK producer Martin Badder releases "Lover Boy" with Shania

UK-based producer Martin Badder drops soothing new track “ Lover Boy,” with vocals from rising singer-songwriter Shania. Intelligent song writing meets intricate instrumentals on the track which brings a chopped-up breakbeat drum pattern together with a delicate but rich chord progression. The synth-tinged offering sits snuggly between indie and electronica as Shania’s soft, melodic vocals pulls listeners into a world of comforting music that lilts with tasteful romanticism.
MusicPunknews.org

MBG releases “Go O.U.T.” video

Toronto based MBG has released a music video for her new song "Go O.U.T." The video was animated by Alex Darovskey. The song is available digitally. MBG released her EP Have A Alright Day in 2019. Check out the video below.
Musicearmilk.com

Ciel and Dan Only release debut EP as Cloudsteppers

Toronto based artists Ciel and Dan Only have joined forces in the form of Cloudsteppers. A fresh debut released via X-KALAY, The Limit delivers four drum-heavy cuts that will elevate you to a higher place. As melodically-inclined producers, the duo decided to step away from their usual sound and focus on the drums and fx — the result being one of the most exciting releases of 2021.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

NisAmerica Releases Announcement Trailer For Upcoming RPG Monark

NisAmerica, in collaboration with developers FurYu and Lancarse, have announced their latest game, Monark. The development team comprises members who were previously working on the Shin Megami Tensei series, a popular and highly praised RPG that is set in a post-apocalyptical world with engaging characters and a compelling storyline. Today, the developers have unveiled their most recent work, Monark, which is set to release on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC (via Steam) and the Nintendo Switch sometime in early 2022. Monark will feature both English and Japanese voiceovers. The game is currently available for pre-order as the limited edition, priced at USD$99.99, offers players a Collector’s Box, hardcover art book, VANI limited soundtrack, a cloth poster and acrylic stands.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Your Old Droog Drops New Project "TIME" With MF DOOM, Elzhi, Aesop Rock, & More

Your Old Droog's has been on an impressive run over the last few years as the Brooklyn artist has dropped a plethora of incredible projects that have gotten fans excited for more. If you have heard his music then you would know that he is quite proficient with his bars and his wordplay can go toe-to-toe with some of the best. In 2021, he has every intention of keeping his momentum going, and on Friday he came through with a brand new 15-track project called TIME.
Theater & DanceDigital Trends

Just Dance 2022 features Imagine Dragons, Todrick Hall, and more

As expected, Ubisoft has announced the newest installment to the Just Dance series, along with a release date. Just Dance 2022 is set to launch on November 4. Ubisoft’s popular rhythm game series debuted on the Wii in 2009. Since then, it’s had yearly releases, with its next coming at the end of 2021.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

MadGic (Logic & Madlib) Share Another New Track ‘Mafia Music’: Listen

And just like that, Logic and Madlib are back with another song. Logic and Madlib announced their MadGic duo in April which came as a big surprise to fans. So far, the output has been quite impressive. Logic previously joked in the past that Madlib is the only person who can make him come out of retirement.