Attorney General James Leads Coalition Urging Congressional Support for Fraud and Scam Reduction Act
(WENY) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James is making an effort to protect senior citizens against fraud in the Empire State. The A.G. co-led a coalition of 47 Attorneys General urging congress to pass the Fraud and Scam Reduction Act. The move would assist stakeholders in training employees to recognize the warning signs of elder fraud and to prevent irreversible damage to elderly victims.www.weny.com