Sift signs definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Impact Group, a dynamic sales and marketing agency with a national presence and local market expertise in natural, specialty, ethnic and emerging brands. By bringing the two companies together, Acosta is creating the industry's preeminent sales and marketing agency, supporting these rapidly growing categories. Acosta and Impact Group provide highly complementary services, and this strategic move will expand service offerings and open new channel opportunities for clients of both companies. Acosta will provide local market proficiency and a distribution solution that gives emerging brands access to the shelves of major retail chains and enables smaller brands to thrive.