Sift signs definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback
Sift has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback, a US-based dispute management platform provider. With the addition of Chargeback to Sift's platform, merchants will gain access to a solution that addresses risk before, during, and after user transactions. Specifically, the two companies prevent both true fraud, which occurs when stolen credentials or payment information is used to make purchases, as well as friendly fraud, which occurs when consumers make false chargeback claims to their payment providers.