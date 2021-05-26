Cancel
Sift signs definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback

thepaypers.com
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSift has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Chargeback, a US-based dispute management platform provider. With the addition of Chargeback to Sift’s platform, merchants will gain access to a solution that addresses risk before, during, and after user transactions. Specifically, the two companies prevent both true fraud, which occurs when stolen credentials or payment information is used to make purchases, as well as friendly fraud, which occurs when consumers make false chargeback claims to their payment providers.

thepaypers.com
Softwarethepaypers.com

Riverside acquires stake in Cryptomathic

Riverside has acquired a controlling stake in Cryptomathic, a provider of high-end hardware agnostic secure server solutions to a range of industry sectors. The company sells state-of-the-art security solutions including key management, e-signature and authentication, eID, mobile app security and EMV to a global customer base primarily in banking and other financial services sectors. Riverside, supported by its institutional co-investors, is partnering with Cryptomathic’s founder and management team who continue to hold key management positions and a minority stake in the business.
Businesscrowdfundinsider.com

Accenture Ventures Invests in Imburse, a Cloud enabled Payments as a Service Platform for Simplifying Global Digital Transactions

(NYSE: ACN) has reportedly made an investment, via Accenture Ventures, into Imburse, a Cloud-powered, payments-as-a-service enterprise platform that aims to simplify the way businesses gain access to the international payments ecosystem. Established in Zurich, Switzerland in 2018, Imburse works cooperatively with various insurers, banking institutions and other large firms to...
Cell Phonesthepaypers.com

EPC, equensWorldline extend partnership for the SEPA Proxy Lookup Service

Netherlands-based payments provider equensWorldline and the European Payment Council (EPC) have extended their partnership to boost P2P payments and request-to-pay functionalities. EPC, which manages the SEPA Proxy Lookup (SPL) scheme, will work with equensWorldline to provide the central SPL service that supports the interoperability between existing European mobile Person-to-Person (P2P)...
Economythepaypers.com

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems, Switch Commerce partner to provide payment tools and integrations

Atlantic-Pacific Processing Systems (APPS), a US-based technology and financial services solutions provider, and Switch Commerce, a debit processing platform provider, have formalised a strategic partnership to provide a suite of payment tools and integrations. These payment tools and integrations aim to allow merchants, independent software vendors, processors, and banks access...
Technologythepaypers.com

EVO Payments launches ACH transaction processing for PayFabric

US-based provider of payment technology integrations EVO Payments has launched EVO ACH to enable merchants to send and receive debit payments in partnership with PayFabric. EVO ACH is integrated to EVO’s proprietary payment gateway, PayFabric, allowing EVO’s merchants to offer their customers with an additional payments method. EVO ACH can be integrated into a merchant’s website as well as third party applications, with transaction support that includes mail orders, telephone orders, ecommerce websites as well as recurring subscriptions.
Accenture invests in Imburse

Accenture invests in Imburse

Consulting group Accenture has announced investing in Imburse, a Switzerland-based fintech company that offers a cloud-based platform for international payment transactions. Imburse uses API interfaces to link legacy systems to the global payment system through one connection. According to an Accenture representative, the payment systems of many companies are reaching their limits due to new customer needs, and that Imburse’s cloud platform should provide a remedy.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Acosta Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Impact Group And Become Industry's Preeminent Sales And Marketing Agency For Natural, Specialty, Ethnic And Emerging Brands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta, a global integrated sales and marketing services provider in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry, announced it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Impact Group, a dynamic sales and marketing agency with a national presence and local market expertise in natural, specialty, ethnic and emerging brands. By bringing the two companies together, Acosta is creating the industry's preeminent sales and marketing agency, supporting these rapidly growing categories. Acosta and Impact Group provide highly complementary services, and this strategic move will expand service offerings and open new channel opportunities for clients of both companies. Acosta will provide local market proficiency and a distribution solution that gives emerging brands access to the shelves of major retail chains and enables smaller brands to thrive.
Unlimint signs agreement with Discover

Unlimint signs agreement with Discover

Unlimint and Discover have signed an agreement that increases the global acceptance footprint for Discover Global Network and furthers Unlimint’s goal to help businesses worldwide. This alliance improves Unlimint’s strategy to expand the number of payment options available to their clients worldwide and provides more choices to consumers on how...
Businessaithority.com

Mobileum Inc. Acquires Developing Solutions

Acquisition Expands Mobileum’s Market Leadership in 5G Testing. Mobileum Inc. (“Mobileum”), a leading global provider of analytics solutions for roaming and network services, security, risk management, testing, and monitoring, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Developing Solutions, a network testing software provider that focuses on core network testing for load and lab use cases covering 3G, 4G, 5G and IP Multimedia Subsystem (“IMS”).
Businessthepaypers.com

Flywallet signs investment agreement with TAS

Italy-based Flywallet, a startup offering digital payments through wearable devices with biometric authentication, has signed a reserved investment agreement with Global Payment (part of TAS). Global Payment is a subsidiary of TAS Group’s mother company TAS and has entered the capital of Flywallet with a minority stake. TAS Group is...
BusinessNews-Medical.net

Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Polymem S.A.

Repligen Corporation, a life sciences company focused on bioprocessing technology leadership, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Toulouse, France-based Polymem S.A. (“Polymem”), a leading industrial expert in the development and manufacture of hollow fiber membranes and modules. We are delighted to have Jean-Michel, Franc and...
Industrythepaypers.com

Worldline launches omnichannel payments offering for hospitality industry

UK-based payments and transactional services provider Worldline has launched WL Hospitality Suite. WL Hospitality Suite is a full-service offering for the hotel industry, supporting and enabling hotels to deliver an omnichannel experience for their guests. The WL Hospitality Suite will offer a range of cloud-based payment capabilities, integrated into the hotel’s Property Management System. Through to tokenization, the suite responds to all the omnichannel requirements of a hotel. In addition, card and online acceptance, acquiring services, dynamic currency conversion, along with Worldline terminals, are included within the Suite.
Businessthepaypers.com

Viva Wallet announces partnership with Fraudio

Greece-based online payments facillitator Viva Wallet has teamed with Netherlands-based AML solutions provider Fraudio to tackle the elimination of payment fraud and money laundering. This strategic partnership aims to provide Viva Wallet's customers both on the merchant acquiring and card issuing sides access to a secure payment infrastructure for all...
Businessfinchannel.com

Beeline signs an agreement with Nokia for a core network modernization

Beeline will deploy the latest Nokia appliance solutions in order to strengthen its customer services and network performance. On 15 June Beeline, part of the international Veon group, announced that it is signing a US$10 million worth of agreement with Nokia to acquire a cloud-native software to modernize the company’s core network throughout the country. Core network modernization means significantly improved customer services, network performance, and security, including paving a foundation for a 5G rollout. As part of the contract, Beeline will also implement Nokia’s Home Location Register (HLR), making Nokia its sole network vendor. HLR is a critical core component, given its role as the repository for securely storing subscriber data.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Applied UV Signs Distribution Agreement With FSG

Infection control technology company Applied UV Inc (NASDAQ: AUVI) has announced a master distributor agreement for the United States with Facility Solutions Group (FSG), a lighting, electrical, and energy management services provider. The deal is for the SteriLumen portfolio of air and surface disinfection devices, including the Lumicide platform for...
Medical & Biotechpharmtech.com

Exscientia Enters Binding Agreement to Acquire Allcyte

Exscientia has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the artificial intelligence precision-based medicines company, Allcyte. Clinical-stage pharmatech company, Exscientia, has entered into a binding agreement to acquire the artificial intelligence (AI) precision-based medicines company, Allcyte, it was announced in a June 15, 2021 press release. Through the acquisition, Exscientia...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Goobit signs collaboration agreement with Xpencunia on green cryptocurrency

Goobit has signed a collaboration agreement with Xpecunia, obtaining exclusive rights across the Nordic countries to sell the cryptocurrency that Xpecunia extracts by means of green energy. This makes BTCX the first Nordic exchange platform to offer cryptocurrency uniquely produced with renewable energy. Through this new agreement with the mining...
Businessirei.com

ENPAIA and Generali sign agreement for 50% co-investment

Generali and Ente Nazionale di Previdenza degli addetti e degli impiegati in agricoltura (ENPAIA) have reached an agreement for the sale to ENPAIA of 50 percent of the shares of the Rubens real estate fund, managed by Generali Real Estate SGR and owner of the Tower Libeskind in Milan, with an operation worth more than €160 million ($190 million). The Generali Group will continue to hold 50 percent of the asset through the Generali Europe Income Holding Fund (GEIH) managed by Generali Real Estate SGR.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

WM Partners Announces Agreement To Acquire Vega

AVENTURA, Fla., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WM Partners, a certified diverse-owned private equity firm focused on investing in middle market companies and driving value creation in the health and wellness sector, today announced that HPH II Investments Master Fund, LP, together with its parallel and feeder funds ("HPH II"), through its wholly owned entity, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Vega (Sequel Naturals, ULC and Vega US, LLC, together " Vega"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and the closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions.