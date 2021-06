COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The full Ironman will return to Coeur d'Alene on June 27, 2021 for the first time since 2017. The usual half Ironman was supposed to take place last year before being canceled because of the pandemic. This year, over 3,000 athletes are registered for the race. Right now, all of the entries are filled. There is a waitlist that athletes can join. Ironman organizers predict it is the biggest race ever held in Coeur d’Alene.