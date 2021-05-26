Cancel
Cannon Falls, MN

Long ball lifts Cannon Falls baseball over Stewartville in dramatic fashion

By Alec Hamilton
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cannon Falls Bombers baseball team beat the Stewartville Tigers in dramatic fashion Tuesday evening when they hit three home runs in the bottom of the seventh to come from behind. Senior Riley Miller and junior Beau Zimmerman hit back-to-back solo home runs to tie the game, senior Loden Bell reached on an error and senior Marcus Banks hit a two-run, walk-off home run the next at-bat to give Cannon Falls the 6-4 win.

