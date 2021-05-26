Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congresswoman Urges HUD Secretary To Protect Marijuana Consumers From Losing Public Housing

By Kyle Jaeger
marijuanamoment.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA congresswoman is asking the federal government to stop kicking people out of public housing for using marijuana in states where it is legal. Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) on Tuesday sent a letter to the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), imploring her to use “executive discretion” to not enforce policies that prohibit cannabis use in federally assisted housing in states that have enacted legalization.

www.marijuanamoment.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Marcia Fudge
Person
Ben Carson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hud#Smoking Marijuana#Recreational Marijuana#Medical Marijuana#Affordable Housing#Federal Law#Federal Regulations#Legal Marijuana#Americans#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Hud Marijuana Policies#Federal Marijuana Laws#Public Housing Residents#State Marijuana Laws#Secretary#State Law#Protections#Federal Funds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
United States Department of Housing and Urban Development
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Washington, DCPosted by
Cleveland.com

Ex-colleague wants HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge to let public housing residents use marijuana in jurisdictions where it’s legal

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A former U.S. House of Representatives colleague wants Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge to use her “executive discretion” to not enforce the federal prohibition against marijuana use in federally assisted housing in jurisdictions where it’s legal. Because marijuana is illegal under federal law, current HUD...
Congress & Courtsmarijuanamoment.net

Congresswoman Blasts Biden Decision To Block Marijuana Sales In D.C.

President Joe Biden’s new budget proposal would maintain a ban on allowing Washington, D.C. to legalize marijuana sales—and the congresswoman representing the District told Marijuana Moment on Friday that it represents a frustrating “inconsistency” that she will work to correct on Capitol Hill. In a phone interview, Rep. Eleanor Holmes...
Washington, DCPosted by
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Reintroduces Bill to Legalize Marijuana in Public Housing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) reintroduced her Marijuana in Federally Assisted Housing Parity Act, which would permit the use of marijuana in federally assisted housing, including public housing and Section 8 housing, in compliance with the marijuana laws of the state where the property is located. Under current federal law, the users of drugs that are illegal under federal law, including marijuana, are prohibited from being admitted into federally assisted housing. Federal law also allows landlords to evict residents of federally assisted housing for illegal drug use. Norton says that individuals living in federally assisted housing should not be denied admission, or fear eviction, for using a product legal in their state. Both adult use and medical use of marijuana are legal in D.C. and 34 states, and over 90 percent of Americans support legalized medical marijuana.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

North Dakota Senators Advance House-Passed Marijuana Legalization Bill

A North Dakota Senate committee on Monday advanced a bill to legalize marijuana in the state—but members did so without a recommendation on whether the legislature should pass or defeat it. Lawmakers on the panel said the reason they were moving the House-passed legislation forward wasn’t because they necessarily want to create a regulated cannabis industry. Rather, members emphasized that they are taking “preventative” action to get ahead of a more far-reaching legalization initiative that activists are working to place before voters on the 2022 ballot. Rep. Jason Dockter (R) is sponsoring the proposal, which would allow adults 21 and older to possess and purchase up to one ounce of cannabis for personal use. Home cultivation would be prohibited, however. That’s one example of how the bill is intentionally more restrictive than the activist-led initiative. The Senate Human Services Committee advanced Dockter’s legislation in a 5-1 vote, without a recommendation. First, members voted on whether to move it with a do-pass recommendation, but they came up tied, 3-3. Another vote on a do-not-pass recommendation was also split. The panel held its first hearing on the reform measure last week. It has now been referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration before heading to the floor of the body. “I think we need to look at this really carefully and try to figure out what’s best for North Dakota. And, no, I don’t like to be threatened by the fact there’s an initiated measure out there,” Human Services Chair Judy Lee (R) said. “But the reality is that it’s there, and we can’t ignore that fact.” She called the measure “preventative maintenance” and likened the process of enacting a marijuana policy change to surgery, saying “nobody wants to have surgery, but frankly sometimes we need to do it in order…
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Crypto is ‘Wild West’ needing consumer protections, Warren says

The U.S. government needs to step up oversight of the digital currency market and find ways to protect consumers from scams stemming from the rapid rise of cryptocurrencies, Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Warren, in a Bloomberg TV interview, called the market for cryptocurrencies the “Wild West,” and...
Congress & CourtsHawaii Tribune-Herald

Justice Department will review restrictive GOP voting laws

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department will scrutinize a wave of new laws in Republican-controlled states that tighten voting rules, Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday, vowing to take action on any violations of federal law. He announced plans to double staffing within the department’s civil rights division and said the...
POTUSUS News and World Report

As Virus Cases Wane, Governors Weigh Ending Emergency Orders

New coronavirus infections and deaths in the U.S. are down dramatically from earlier highs, though more contagious variants are spreading. Most people are now are at least partially vaccinated, yet lingering hesitancy has slowed the pace and even caused some doses to go to waste. So is the COVID-19 emergency...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House transportation bill a loser for consumers

The House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee has just marked up a five-year surface transportation reauthorization bill known as the INVEST in America Act. The behemoth package remains separate from the Biden administration’s efforts to pass an “infrastructure and jobs” plan and is a marked separation from the bipartisan highway bill recently passed through the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee.
Presidential ElectionAmerican Thinker

AG Merrick Garland threatens 2020 ballot audits

It sure looks like a lot of people are very nervous about the audits of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election. Yesterday, the attorney general of the United States, Merrick Garland, announced that the DOJ is "applying scrutiny" to post-election audits and will offer "guidance." A slightly more complete...
Public Safetybitcoin.com

FBI Seizes 800 Beverly Hills Safety Deposit Boxes With $86M, Attorneys Claim Fed's Raid 'Unconstitutional'

The Federal Bureau Investigation (FBI) is under fire for an alleged unconstitutional seizure of 800 safety deposit boxes in Beverly Hills. According to reports, the FBI confiscated $86 million in cash, jewelry, and thousands of gold and silver bars. Box holders and their lawyers are calling out the federal law enforcement agency for lacking sufficient proof that the boxes held evidence of being tied to specific crimes.
Congress & Courtsfalloncountyextra.com

Daines introduces bipartisan bills to protect Montanans from fraudulent schemes

U.S. Senator Steve Daines introduced two bipartisan bills that would help combat fraud and scams impacting Montanans. “The COVID-19 pandemic has brought on enough hardships, and now Montanans are being targeted by scammers,” Daines said. “It’s unacceptable that travelers and Tribal members are falling victim to these predatory acts. I’m glad to work on bipartisan bills to protect Montanans and bring awareness to this issue.”
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

U.S. Supreme Court Urged by 22 States to Maintain Eviction Ban

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The attorneys general of 22 states on Friday urged the U.S. Supreme Court not to end the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic-related residential eviction moratorium that has been challenged by landlord groups. The landlords asked the Supreme Court last week to issue an order stopping the...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Message to Trump: This is why you lost the election

There is a compelling scene in the 2014 blockbuster movie “Guardians of the Galaxy” in which the Peter Quill character, played by Chris Pratt, is threatened by the Yondu character, played by Michael Rooker. Yondu looks menacingly into Quill’s eyes and declares, “When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. ... I saved your life.” Quill screams back in his defense, “Oh, will you shut up about that? ... Normal people don’t even think about eating someone else, much less that person having to be grateful for it.”
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

Garland Says DOJ Will Challenge Restrictive State Voting Laws

The Justice Department is mounting an aggressive effort to challenge restrictive state voting laws on civil rights grounds and to marshal resources across the government to ensure voters – especially minorities – are not disenfranchised, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "There are many things that are open to debate...
Congress & Courtsthemreport.com

Industry Reacts to HUD Deputy Secretary Confirmation

The United States Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Thursday confirmed Adrianne Todman's appointment as Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. Todman is the first Black woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of HUD, and, according to a Banking Committee announcement, she enjoys "broad bipartisan support." Committee...