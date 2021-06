The U.S. Capitol is seen at sunrise on Jan. 11, 2021. A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced four bills on Friday aimed at reining in the power of the tech giants, with one potentially leading to their break-up. (Erin Scott, Reuters) WASHINGTON (Reuters) — A bipartisan group of lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced four bills on Friday aimed at reining in the power of the tech giants, with one potentially leading to their break-up.