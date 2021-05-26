Cancel
Banxware partners Lieferando to offer liquidity solution

Cover picture for the articleBanxware, a Lending-as-a-Service provider, has partnered Lieferando, a Germany-based food delivery platform, to offer it a liquidity solution. Banxware has built a solution that allows restaurant owners to apply for a loan in a short period of time, based on their recent revenues. Banxware lends against future revenues, giving the restaurants additional liquidity. For this purpose, applicants will only need to provide Banxware with their transaction history.

