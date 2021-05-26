Agora Services teams up with i2c to create a challenger bank platform
Agora Services, a challenger bank technology platform for community banks and credit unions, has partnered with i2c, a provider of digital payment and Open Banking technology. Agora and i2c have partnered to create a challenger bank-like platform designed for credit unions and community banks. This platform should be a one stop shop for white labelled solutions including card issuance for debit, prepaid and credit cards in a digital environment.thepaypers.com