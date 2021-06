Lamborghini has been rather busy of late, helping save the bees and promising its first all-electric car by the end of the decade. At the same time, it is preparing to attempt a lap record at the Nurburgring, showing that its combustion-engined offerings are still very important for the brand. The Lamborghini Urus is another of the Italian automaker's very important models, and the Sant'Agata based company wants you to know how versatile it is. To that end, two examples of the super SUV trekked across Japan in an epic 4,000-mile rally that took nearly a month to complete.